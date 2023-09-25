https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/shes-doing-it-again-clinton-claims-russia-seeks-to-meddle-in-2024-election-1113647329.html
She's Doing it Again: Clinton Claims Russia Seeks to Meddle in 2024 Election
She's Doing it Again: Clinton Claims Russia Seeks to Meddle in 2024 Election
The FBI's Operation Crossfire Hurricane was found by a Congressional inquiry to be based on falsehoods. But Democrats and their sympathetic media continue to repeat the claims of 'Russian interference'.
Failed presidential runner Hillary Clinton has repeated her discredited claims of Russian interference in US elections.Clinton dusted off the 2016 'Russiagate' conspiracy theory she used to explain her defeat by Donald Trump in an interview with MSNBC's Jen Psaki — the former White House press secretary renowned for her inability to answer journalist's questions.Psaki claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "interfered in our elections in the past" — directly contradicting the findings of special counsel John Durham's inquiry that the claim was "uncorroborated" — and asked Clinton if she feared it would happen in 2024.Her tone became increasingly paranoid as she went on."He hates democracy. He particularly hates the West and he especially hates us," Clinton ranted. "And he has determined that he can do two things simultaneously. He can try to continue to damage and divide us internally, and he's quite good at it."The former secretary of state and senator, the wife of disgraced ex-president Bill Clinton, even believed that Putin had a personal grudge against her. She then reeled off a series of unproven allegations against the Russian president, including that he was responsible for the deaths of opposition figures and journalists — and interfered in the 2016 US elections to ensure she lost to Trump.Durham's report, finally released in June 2023, found that former Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Director James Comey's operation Crossfire Hurricane probe — oddly named after a Rolling Stones lyric — was founded on "raw, un-analyzed and uncorroborated" intelligence and should never have been launched.It said the FBI was guilty of misconduct and was in need of reform, but did not lay individual blame on any of the numerous officials involved — from Comey to Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, two agents entwined in an extra-marital affair at the federal agency.
She's Doing it Again: Clinton Claims Russia Seeks to Meddle in 2024 Election
Operation Crossfire Hurricane — the FBI's attempt to discredit Donald Trump's election as president in 2016 — was found by a Congressional inquiry to be based on falsehoods. But Democrats and their sympathetic media continue to repeat the claims of 'Russian interference'.
Failed presidential runner Hillary Clinton
has repeated her discredited claims of Russian interference in US elections.
Clinton dusted off the 2016 'Russiagate' conspiracy theory she used to explain her defeat by Donald Trump in an interview with MSNBC's Jen Psaki
— the former White House press secretary renowned for her inability
to answer journalist's questions.
Psaki claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "interfered in our elections in the past" — directly contradicting the findings of special counsel John Durham's
inquiry that the claim was "uncorroborated" — and asked Clinton if she feared it would happen in 2024.
"I don’t think, despite all of the deniers, there is any doubt that he interfered in our election, or that he has interfered in many ways in the internal affairs of other countries, funding political parties, funding political candidates, buying off government officials in different places," Clinton claimed.
Her tone became increasingly paranoid as she went on.
"He hates democracy. He particularly hates the West and he especially hates us," Clinton ranted. "And he has determined that he can do two things simultaneously. He can try to continue to damage and divide us internally, and he's quite good at it."
The former secretary of state and senator, the wife of disgraced ex-president Bill Clinton, even believed that Putin had a personal grudge against her.
"Part of the reason he worked so hard against me is because he didn’t think that he wanted me in the White House," Clinton complained. "Part of the challenge is to continue to explain to the American public that the kind of leader Putin is."
She then reeled off a series of unproven allegations against the Russian president, including that he was responsible for the deaths of opposition figures and journalists — and interfered in the 2016 US elections to ensure she lost to Trump.
"I fear that the Russians will prove themselves to be quite adept at interfering, and if he has a chance, he'll do it again," Clinton concluded.
Durham's report
, finally released in June 2023, found that former Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Director James Comey's operation Crossfire Hurricane probe — oddly named after a Rolling Stones lyric — was founded on "raw, un-analyzed and uncorroborated" intelligence and should never have been launched.
It said the FBI was guilty of misconduct and was in need of reform, but did not lay individual blame on any of the numerous officials involved — from Comey to Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, two agents entwined in an extra-marital affair at the federal agency.