Abrams Will Be Ukraine's 'Potent Deterrent' Despite Kiev's Tepid Assessment - Pentagon
Abrams Will Be Ukraine's 'Potent Deterrent' Despite Kiev's Tepid Assessment - Pentagon
The Pentagon stated that Abrams tanks would become Kiev's "potent deterrent" and allow Ukraine to be more effective the on battlefield, despite less enthusiastic assessments by the Ukrainian leadership.
Last week, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Abrams tanks would not last long directly on the front line during an ordinary combined arms battle. The US Defense Department added that the delivery of these tanks was evident of "a tangible commitment to Ukraine's defense and stability." On Monday, the White House confirmed the first batch of Abrams tanks had arrived in Ukraine. In total, the US administration promised to give Kiev 31 Abrams tanks. On Tuesday, the Kremlin said the newly arrived US tanks "will burn," just like German Leopard tanks did earlier. The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering an estimated 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far.
13:13 GMT 26.09.2023 (Updated: 13:19 GMT 26.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Pentagon stated that Abrams tanks would become Kiev's "potent deterrent" and allow Ukraine to be more effective the on battlefield, despite less enthusiastic assessments by the Ukrainian leadership.
Last week, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Abrams tanks would not last long directly on the front line during an ordinary combined arms battle.
"The mere presence of Abrams tanks serves as a potent deterrent. By having these tanks in their arsenal, the Ukrainian army can more effectively discourage aggressive actions," Pentagon spokesman Charlie Dietz was quoted by an American news agency as saying on Monday.
The US Defense Department added that the delivery of these tanks was evident of "a tangible commitment
to Ukraine's defense and stability."
On Monday, the White House confirmed the first batch of Abrams tanks had arrived in Ukraine. In total, the US administration
promised to give Kiev 31 Abrams tanks.
On Tuesday, the Kremlin said the newly arrived US tanks "will burn," just like German Leopard tanks did earlier
.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed
, with Ukraine suffering an estimated 71,000 casualties
. Several Western officials also admitted
that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far.