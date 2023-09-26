https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/pentagon-says-abrams-will-be-ukraines-potent-deterrent-despite-kievs-tepid-assessment-1113687016.html

Abrams Will Be Ukraine's 'Potent Deterrent' Despite Kiev's Tepid Assessment - Pentagon

Abrams Will Be Ukraine's 'Potent Deterrent' Despite Kiev's Tepid Assessment - Pentagon

The Pentagon stated that Abrams tanks would become Kiev's "potent deterrent" and allow Ukraine to be more effective the on battlefield, despite less enthusiastic assessments by the Ukrainian leadership.

2023-09-26T13:13+0000

2023-09-26T13:13+0000

2023-09-26T13:19+0000

military

ukraine

pentagon

abrams tanks

us arms for ukraine

russia

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

tanks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105808/85/1058088578_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_125ec2a76ce8cc1af81291f8c5bd5084.jpg

Last week, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Abrams tanks would not last long directly on the front line during an ordinary combined arms battle. The US Defense Department added that the delivery of these tanks was evident of "a tangible commitment to Ukraine's defense and stability." On Monday, the White House confirmed the first batch of Abrams tanks had arrived in Ukraine. In total, the US administration promised to give Kiev 31 Abrams tanks. On Tuesday, the Kremlin said the newly arrived US tanks "will burn," just like German Leopard tanks did earlier. The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering an estimated 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/how-many-tanks-has-ukraine-lost--1112263333.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/russia-destroyes-two-leopard-tanks---defense-ministry-1113586084.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine, american tanks for ukraine, us tanks for ukraine, abrams for ukraine, tanks for ukraine