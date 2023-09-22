https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/russia-destroyes-two-leopard-tanks---defense-ministry-1113586084.html
Russia Destroyes Two More Leopard Tanks in Ukraine - Defense Ministry
Russia repelled four attacks, wiping out over 260 Ukrainian servicemn in the Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Friday.
"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the 'Western' group of troops, supported by aviation and artillery fire, inflicted damage on the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Artemovka in the Lugansk People's Republic, Sinkovka, Berestovoye, and Ivanovka in the Kharkov region. The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to 20 Ukrainian troops, two German-made Leopard tanks, and three vehicles," the ministry reported.Moreover, Russia repelled four attacks, wiping out over 260 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk and Krasny Liman regions near the settlements of Vodyanoye and Maryinka over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.Russia also repelled two attacks by Ukraine in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry said. In addition, Kiev lost up to 110 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles and three pick-up trucks in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry said. Furthermore, Russian air defense systems shot down 15 Ukrainian drones and ten HIMARS Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) shells over the past 24 hours, the ministry emphasized.
Russia Destroyes Two More Leopard Tanks in Ukraine - Defense Ministry
14:32 GMT 22.09.2023 (Updated: 14:37 GMT 22.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian forces lost up to 20 troops and two Leopard tanks in the Kupyansk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry stressed, adding that the Moscow's troops also destroyed an ammunition depot in the same region on Friday
"In the Kupyansk direction
, units of the 'Western' group of troops, supported by aviation and artillery fire, inflicted damage on the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Artemovka in the Lugansk People's Republic, Sinkovka, Berestovoye, and Ivanovka in the Kharkov region. The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to 20 Ukrainian troops, two German-made Leopard tanks, and three vehicles," the ministry reported.
Moreover, Russia repelled four attacks, wiping out over 260 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk and Krasny Liman regions near the settlements of Vodyanoye and Maryinka over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.
"Enemy losses [in the Donetsk direction] amounted to up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles and three cars, a US-made M-777 howitzer, a Giatsint-B and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar," the ministry reported.
Russia also repelled two attacks by Ukraine in the Krasny Liman direction
, the ministry said.
"[In this region] up to 60 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed," the ministry highlighted.
In addition, Kiev lost up to 110 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles
and three pick-up trucks in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry said.
Furthermore, Russian air defense systems shot down 15 Ukrainian drones and ten HIMARS Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) shells over the past 24 hours, the ministry emphasized.
"The air defenses intercepted ten rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system. In addition, 15 unmanned aerial vehicles of the UAF were destroyed in the areas of Verkhnekamenka, Lisichansk of the Lugansk People's Republic, Staromikhailovka, Gorlovka of the Donetsk People's Republic, Ocheretovatoye, Chistopolye of the Zaporozhye region, and Novaya Kakhovka of the Kherson region," the statement said.