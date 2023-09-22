https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/russia-destroyes-two-leopard-tanks---defense-ministry-1113586084.html

Russia Destroyes Two More Leopard Tanks in Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Russia repelled four attacks, wiping out over 260 Ukrainian servicemn in the Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Friday.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the 'Western' group of troops, supported by aviation and artillery fire, inflicted damage on the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Artemovka in the Lugansk People's Republic, Sinkovka, Berestovoye, and Ivanovka in the Kharkov region. The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to 20 Ukrainian troops, two German-made Leopard tanks, and three vehicles," the ministry reported.Moreover, Russia repelled four attacks, wiping out over 260 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk and Krasny Liman regions near the settlements of Vodyanoye and Maryinka over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.Russia also repelled two attacks by Ukraine in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry said. In addition, Kiev lost up to 110 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles and three pick-up trucks in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry said. Furthermore, Russian air defense systems shot down 15 Ukrainian drones and ten HIMARS Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) shells over the past 24 hours, the ministry emphasized.

