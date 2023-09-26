https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/putin-raisi-discuss-steps-to-ensure-iran-joining-full-fledged-brics-activities---kremlin-1113684171.html
Putin, Raisi Discuss Steps to Ensure Iran Joining Full-Fledged BRICS Activities - Kremlin
Putin, Raisi Discuss Steps to Ensure Iran Joining Full-Fledged BRICS Activities - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed the steps to ensure Iran's smooth joining of all full-fledged BRICS activities, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
2023-09-26T12:01+0000
2023-09-26T12:01+0000
2023-09-26T12:01+0000
world
vladimir putin
ebrahim raisi
iran
nagorno-karabakh
russia
brics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/12/1110444216_0:0:3013:1696_1920x0_80_0_0_9152ca3a563f95cd04b3e1a9ebf892d9.jpg
"Ebrahim Raisi thanked for the support of the Iranian application to join the BRICS. Steps were discussed to ensure that Iran smoothly joins the full-fledged activities of this association, taking into account the chairmanship of Russia in it in 2024," the statement said. The presidents also confirmed intention to strengthen trade and economic ties, as well as to promote joint energy and transport projects, the Kremlin said.Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi expressed interest in intensifying the work of the 3+3 regional consultative platform.Putin and Raisi had a detailed exchange of views on the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and the normalization of Yerevan-Baku relations.The presidents held a phone conversation earlier in the day at the initiative of the Iranian side, the Kremlin said in a statement.Putin also briefed Raisi about the work of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, including the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians, the protection of the rights and security of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.The presidents also stressed the importance of resolving all issues on Nagoro-Karabakh only by peaceful, political, and diplomatic means.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/argentina-iran-saudi-arabia-egypt-uae-and-ethiopia-get-brics-membership-1112840923.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/russian-peacekeepers-escort-311-civilians-from-nagorno-karabakh-to-armenia-1113637333.html
iran
nagorno-karabakh
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/12/1110444216_282:0:3013:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_31e660dd98a4cc68ad5829652b42b58f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, iranian president ebrahim raisi, brics activities
russian president vladimir putin, iranian president ebrahim raisi, brics activities
Putin, Raisi Discuss Steps to Ensure Iran Joining Full-Fledged BRICS Activities - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed the steps to ensure Iran's smooth joining of all full-fledged BRICS activities, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"Ebrahim Raisi thanked for the support of the Iranian application to join the BRICS. Steps were discussed to ensure that Iran smoothly joins the full-fledged activities of this association, taking into account the chairmanship of Russia in it in 2024," the statement said.
The presidents also confirmed intention to strengthen trade and economic ties
, as well as to promote joint energy and transport projects, the Kremlin said.
Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi expressed interest in intensifying the work of the 3+3 regional consultative platform.
"Mutual interest was expressed in intensifying the work of the 3+3 regional consultative platform [Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia plus Russia, Iran, Turkey]," the statement said.
Putin and Raisi had a detailed exchange of views on the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and the normalization of Yerevan-Baku relations.
The presidents held a phone conversation earlier in the day at the initiative of the Iranian side, the Kremlin said in a statement.
"A detailed exchange of views was held on the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and the issue of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the statement read.
Putin also briefed Raisi about the work of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, including the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians, the protection of the rights and security of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The presidents also stressed the importance of resolving all issues on Nagoro-Karabakh
only by peaceful, political, and diplomatic means.