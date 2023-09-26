https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/putin-raisi-discuss-steps-to-ensure-iran-joining-full-fledged-brics-activities---kremlin-1113684171.html

Putin, Raisi Discuss Steps to Ensure Iran Joining Full-Fledged BRICS Activities - Kremlin

Putin, Raisi Discuss Steps to Ensure Iran Joining Full-Fledged BRICS Activities - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed the steps to ensure Iran's smooth joining of all full-fledged BRICS activities, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

2023-09-26T12:01+0000

2023-09-26T12:01+0000

2023-09-26T12:01+0000

world

vladimir putin

ebrahim raisi

iran

nagorno-karabakh

russia

brics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/12/1110444216_0:0:3013:1696_1920x0_80_0_0_9152ca3a563f95cd04b3e1a9ebf892d9.jpg

"Ebrahim Raisi thanked for the support of the Iranian application to join the BRICS. Steps were discussed to ensure that Iran smoothly joins the full-fledged activities of this association, taking into account the chairmanship of Russia in it in 2024," the statement said. The presidents also confirmed intention to strengthen trade and economic ties, as well as to promote joint energy and transport projects, the Kremlin said.Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi expressed interest in intensifying the work of the 3+3 regional consultative platform.Putin and Raisi had a detailed exchange of views on the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and the normalization of Yerevan-Baku relations.The presidents held a phone conversation earlier in the day at the initiative of the Iranian side, the Kremlin said in a statement.Putin also briefed Raisi about the work of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, including the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians, the protection of the rights and security of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.The presidents also stressed the importance of resolving all issues on Nagoro-Karabakh only by peaceful, political, and diplomatic means.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/argentina-iran-saudi-arabia-egypt-uae-and-ethiopia-get-brics-membership-1112840923.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/russian-peacekeepers-escort-311-civilians-from-nagorno-karabakh-to-armenia-1113637333.html

iran

nagorno-karabakh

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, iranian president ebrahim raisi, brics activities