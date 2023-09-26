https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/two-more-democratic-senators-call-on-menendez-to-resign-following-indictment-1113692569.html

Two More Democratic Senators Call on Menendez to Resign Following Indictment

Two more democratic US senators, Tammy Baldwin and Jon Tester, issued statements on Tuesday calling on their fellow party member Robert Menendez to resign after he was indicted on bribery charges earlier in the month.

"I've read the detailed charges against Senator Menendez and find them deeply disturbing. While he deserves a fair trial like every other American, I believe Senator Menendez should resign for the sake of the public's faith in the US Senate," Tester stated. Senator Baldwin called the charges against Menendez "troubling allegations" and also urged him to step down as it would be best for his constituents and the national security of the United States. The senators became the fourth and fifth in a row of Menendez's fellow party members, who believe that he should resign due to the charges brought against him. Following the indictment, democratic senators Sherrod Brown, Peter Welch, and John Fetterman called on Menendez to resign. Among those who urged the New Jersey senator to step down are New Jersey governor Phil Murphy and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi. Last week, the Justice Department unsealed an indictment charging Menendez, his wife, and three other individuals with crimes including conspiracy to commit bribery, fraud, and extortion under color of official right. Menendez said on Monday that he believes he will be cleared of bribery allegations and will continue to serve in Congress after the facts of the case against him emerge.

