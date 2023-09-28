International
University of Alberta Closed Hunka Fund Soon After Russian Embassy’s Request
The University of Alberta has announced about the closure of the research endowment fund bearing the name of Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka and his wife Margaret soon after the public address by the Russian Embassy in Canada, whose work was timely, Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Thursday.
"As a result of our work, the embassy discovered that Hunka and his family have an educational fund at the University of Alberta. But even after this scandal it continued to exist absolutely officially," Stepanov said. Interim Provost and Vice-President Verna Yiu said on Thursday that the University of Alberta has decided to close the research endowment fund bearing the name of Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka and his wife Margaret, and refund the donation.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The University of Alberta has announced about the closure of the research endowment fund bearing the name of Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka and his wife Margaret soon after the public address by the Russian Embassy in Canada, whose work was timely, Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Thursday.
"As a result of our work, the embassy discovered that Hunka and his family have an educational fund at the University of Alberta. But even after this scandal it continued to exist absolutely officially," Stepanov said.

"Through our social networks, we drew the attention of the university management to this story and asked them to comment on how they felt about it. The result was not long in coming. Just a few hours later, this morning, the university publicly announced that it was closing the fund, returning the money, and expressed regret for any inconvenience or sadness that may have caused to anyone. The work of the embassy here turned out to be timely and correct," the ambassador stated.

Interim Provost and Vice-President Verna Yiu said on Thursday that the University of Alberta has decided to close the research endowment fund bearing the name of Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka and his wife Margaret, and refund the donation.
