University of Alberta Closed Hunka Fund Soon After Russian Embassy’s Request

The University of Alberta has announced about the closure of the research endowment fund bearing the name of Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka and his wife Margaret soon after the public address by the Russian Embassy in Canada, whose work was timely, Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Thursday.

2023-09-28T18:06+0000

2023-09-28T18:06+0000

2023-09-28T18:17+0000

"As a result of our work, the embassy discovered that Hunka and his family have an educational fund at the University of Alberta. But even after this scandal it continued to exist absolutely officially," Stepanov said. Interim Provost and Vice-President Verna Yiu said on Thursday that the University of Alberta has decided to close the research endowment fund bearing the name of Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka and his wife Margaret, and refund the donation.

