Watch Russian Artillery Hammer Ukrainian Mortar Unit

Russian forces launched an artillery strike at a concealed Ukrainian mortar unit, destroying it along with its cover. The enemy positions were successfully wiped out.

The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Russian troops wreaking havoc on Ukrainian forces using howitzers.According to the officer, Russian troops fired 10 122 mm shells at the target, while the enemy unit took cover in a building. The latter, together with electronic warfare (EW) jamming by the Ukrainian troops, hampered the attack.

