Russia to Discuss Extension of Karabakh Peacekeeping Mission With Baku - Kremlin

The possibility of extension of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh will be discussed with Azerbaijan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday.

"Now we are talking about the mission, which is taking place on the territory of Azerbaijan. This will be a topic of our discussion with Azerbaijan," Peskov told reporters. The spokesman also said that the issue of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan "remains relevant."

