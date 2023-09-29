https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/watch-russian-troops-wipe-out-ukrainian-ammo-and-fuel-depots-1113792305.html
Watch Russian Troops Wipe Out Ukrainian Ammo and Fuel Depots
Watch Russian Troops Wipe Out Ukrainian Ammo and Fuel Depots
The Russian Aerospace Forces hammered Ukrainian positions at the premises of the Avdeyevka Coke and Chemical Plant (ACCP) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The Russian aircraft destroyed the Ukrainian troops, as well as ammunition and oil depots at the territory of the plant.
2023-09-29T11:43+0000
2023-09-29T11:43+0000
2023-09-29T11:43+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
video
russian ministry of defense
russian forces
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
ukrainian armed forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113792087_17:0:1267:703_1920x0_80_0_0_91ad0b8c8557fdf884d2797b7a4c5091.png
The Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage of Russian forces launching air strike at the Ukrainian ammunition and oil depots concealed at the plant premises in the Avdeyevka area.Moscow completely dominates in the air, ravaging Kiev's troops and crushing NATO-supplied military equipment, as well as crippling the much-touted counteroffensive launched on June 4. Being futile from the very beginning, the counteroffensive has brought Zelensky’s regime nothing but shame, humungous losses, and the disappointment of its Western partners.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113792087_173:0:1110:703_1920x0_80_0_0_0524632f7c9640d4005621dddba6fac9.png
The Russian Armed Forces destroyed enemy targets on the territory of the Avdeyevka Coking and Chemical Plant
The Russian Armed Forces destroyed enemy targets on the territory of the Avdeyevka Coking and Chemical Plant
2023-09-29T11:43+0000
true
PT1M12S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian ammo, ukrainian fuel, ukrainian depots, ukrainian ammo depot, ukrainian oil depot, ukrainian fuel depot,ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort
ukrainian ammo, ukrainian fuel, ukrainian depots, ukrainian ammo depot, ukrainian oil depot, ukrainian fuel depot,ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort
Watch Russian Troops Wipe Out Ukrainian Ammo and Fuel Depots
The Russian Aerospace Forces hammered Ukrainian positions at the Avdeyevka Coke and Chemical Plant in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The Russian aircraft destroyed the Ukrainian troops, as well as ammunition and oil depots.