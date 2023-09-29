https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/watch-russian-troops-wipe-out-ukrainian-ammo-and-fuel-depots-1113792305.html

Watch Russian Troops Wipe Out Ukrainian Ammo and Fuel Depots

Watch Russian Troops Wipe Out Ukrainian Ammo and Fuel Depots

The Russian Aerospace Forces hammered Ukrainian positions at the premises of the Avdeyevka Coke and Chemical Plant (ACCP) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The Russian aircraft destroyed the Ukrainian troops, as well as ammunition and oil depots at the territory of the plant.

2023-09-29T11:43+0000

2023-09-29T11:43+0000

2023-09-29T11:43+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine crisis

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

video

russian ministry of defense

russian forces

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

ukrainian armed forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113792087_17:0:1267:703_1920x0_80_0_0_91ad0b8c8557fdf884d2797b7a4c5091.png

The Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage of Russian forces launching air strike at the Ukrainian ammunition and oil depots concealed at the plant premises in the Avdeyevka area.Moscow completely dominates in the air, ravaging Kiev's troops and crushing NATO-supplied military equipment, as well as crippling the much-touted counteroffensive launched on June 4. Being futile from the very beginning, the counteroffensive has brought Zelensky’s regime nothing but shame, humungous losses, and the disappointment of its Western partners.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

The Russian Armed Forces destroyed enemy targets on the territory of the Avdeyevka Coking and Chemical Plant The Russian Armed Forces destroyed enemy targets on the territory of the Avdeyevka Coking and Chemical Plant 2023-09-29T11:43+0000 true PT1M12S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian ammo, ukrainian fuel, ukrainian depots, ukrainian ammo depot, ukrainian oil depot, ukrainian fuel depot,ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort