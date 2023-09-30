International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/moscow-to-host-russias-largest-global-export-forum-from-october-19-20-1113819869.html
Moscow to Host Russia's Largest Global Export Forum From October 19-20
Moscow to Host Russia's Largest Global Export Forum From October 19-20
Moscow will host Russia's largest international export forum "Made in Russia" from October 19-20, bringing together authorities and businesses from around the globe to discuss key aspects of trade activities, the Russian Export Center said on Saturday.
2023-09-30T09:50+0000
2023-09-30T09:50+0000
russia
russian economy under sanctions
russian export center jsc (rec)
exports
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/08/1100549406_0:91:3078:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_9cebe6ebfe1582d95e0a33ba7ff2242f.jpg
"International Export Forum 'Made in Russia' will be held at the MEA [Moscow Museum and Exhibition Association] Manege on October 19-20, 2023. The Event will bring together representatives of small, medium and large businesses, government authorities, as well as foreign delegations, expert communities, business associations and development institutions," the Russian Export Center said in a press statement. The participants will discuss export support activities, the development of foreign trade, including marketing, logistics, finance, analytics and global cooperation, as well as current international events during a series of plenary sessions, panel discussions and round tables, the organization added. The forum will also host an exhibition of Russian-made products and technological solutions in IT, clean technologies, medicine, construction, agriculture and education, the Russian Export Center said. "Companies from different country regions will present such products as: solutions for creating virtual worlds and digital twins, industrial safety technologies, advanced medical equipment, consumer industry equipment and food products," the statement read. The Russia Export Center is a state-owned development institute established in 2015 to support Russian export activities, coordinate the activities of Russian trade missions abroad as well as provide financial, administrative and informational aid to Russian export businesses.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/russias-gdp-grows-by-25-year-on-year-in-january-august-1113745810.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/russia-to-invest-54mln-in-development-of-ai-technologies-in-2024-1113691200.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/08/1100549406_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a0100b017a2b14b246c8cb838c26c886.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian economy under sanctions, russian export center, made in russia, russian exports
russia, russian economy under sanctions, russian export center, made in russia, russian exports

Moscow to Host Russia's Largest Global Export Forum From October 19-20

09:50 GMT 30.09.2023
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov / Go to the mediabankMade in Russia
Made in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2023
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will host Russia's largest international export forum "Made in Russia" from October 19-20, bringing together authorities and businesses from around the globe to discuss key aspects of trade activities, the Russian Export Center said on Saturday.
"International Export Forum 'Made in Russia' will be held at the MEA [Moscow Museum and Exhibition Association] Manege on October 19-20, 2023. The Event will bring together representatives of small, medium and large businesses, government authorities, as well as foreign delegations, expert communities, business associations and development institutions," the Russian Export Center said in a press statement.
A Russian ruble coin is pictured in front of St. Basil cathedral in central Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2023
Economy
Russia's GDP Grows by 2.5% Year-on-Year in January-August
27 September, 18:53 GMT
The participants will discuss export support activities, the development of foreign trade, including marketing, logistics, finance, analytics and global cooperation, as well as current international events during a series of plenary sessions, panel discussions and round tables, the organization added.
The forum will also host an exhibition of Russian-made products and technological solutions in IT, clean technologies, medicine, construction, agriculture and education, the Russian Export Center said.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chairs a strategic session on artificial intelligence development at the Russian Government Coordination Centre, in Moscow, Russia, September 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
Russia
Russia to Invest $54Mln in Development of AI Technologies in 2024
26 September, 14:44 GMT
"Companies from different country regions will present such products as: solutions for creating virtual worlds and digital twins, industrial safety technologies, advanced medical equipment, consumer industry equipment and food products," the statement read.
The Russia Export Center is a state-owned development institute established in 2015 to support Russian export activities, coordinate the activities of Russian trade missions abroad as well as provide financial, administrative and informational aid to Russian export businesses.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала