https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/moscow-to-host-russias-largest-global-export-forum-from-october-19-20-1113819869.html

Moscow to Host Russia's Largest Global Export Forum From October 19-20

Moscow to Host Russia's Largest Global Export Forum From October 19-20

Moscow will host Russia's largest international export forum "Made in Russia" from October 19-20, bringing together authorities and businesses from around the globe to discuss key aspects of trade activities, the Russian Export Center said on Saturday.

2023-09-30T09:50+0000

2023-09-30T09:50+0000

2023-09-30T09:50+0000

russia

russian economy under sanctions

russian export center jsc (rec)

exports

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/08/1100549406_0:91:3078:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_9cebe6ebfe1582d95e0a33ba7ff2242f.jpg

"International Export Forum 'Made in Russia' will be held at the MEA [Moscow Museum and Exhibition Association] Manege on October 19-20, 2023. The Event will bring together representatives of small, medium and large businesses, government authorities, as well as foreign delegations, expert communities, business associations and development institutions," the Russian Export Center said in a press statement. The participants will discuss export support activities, the development of foreign trade, including marketing, logistics, finance, analytics and global cooperation, as well as current international events during a series of plenary sessions, panel discussions and round tables, the organization added. The forum will also host an exhibition of Russian-made products and technological solutions in IT, clean technologies, medicine, construction, agriculture and education, the Russian Export Center said. "Companies from different country regions will present such products as: solutions for creating virtual worlds and digital twins, industrial safety technologies, advanced medical equipment, consumer industry equipment and food products," the statement read. The Russia Export Center is a state-owned development institute established in 2015 to support Russian export activities, coordinate the activities of Russian trade missions abroad as well as provide financial, administrative and informational aid to Russian export businesses.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/russias-gdp-grows-by-25-year-on-year-in-january-august-1113745810.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/russia-to-invest-54mln-in-development-of-ai-technologies-in-2024-1113691200.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian economy under sanctions, russian export center, made in russia, russian exports