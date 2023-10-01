International
UN Mission Arrives in Nagorno-Karabakh for First Time in 30 Years - Reports
UN Mission Arrives in Nagorno-Karabakh for First Time in 30 Years - Reports
Members of the UN mission on Sunday drove across the Aghdam road toward Nagorno-Karabakh's capital, Stepanakert, also known as Khankendi, for the first time in 30 years, the state-run Azerbaijani news agency reported.
2023-10-01
2023-10-01T11:32+0000
The mission, which includes representatives of various UN agencies, plans to get acquainted with the situation in the region and assess humanitarian needs of local residents, the news agency reported. Azerbaijan launched what it called "local-level anti-terrorist activities" in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19. With the mediation by Russian peacekeepers, Nagorno-Karabakh's authorities agreed to lay down arms and surrender all their weapons to Baku the next day. Armenia said it was not part of the talks. Azerbaijan's government pledged to make efforts to ensure the "integration" of those Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians who choose to remain in the region. On September 28, the latest elected leader of the breakaway region, Samvel Shahramanyan, officially dropped all claims to independence from Baku, announcing that the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh, will officially cease to exist on January 1, 2024.
UN Mission Arrives in Nagorno-Karabakh for First Time in 30 Years - Reports

11:32 GMT 01.10.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the UN mission on Sunday drove across the Aghdam road toward Nagorno-Karabakh's capital, Stepanakert, also known as Khankendi, for the first time in 30 years, the state-run Azerbaijani news agency reported.
The mission, which includes representatives of various UN agencies, plans to get acquainted with the situation in the region and assess humanitarian needs of local residents, the news agency reported.
Azerbaijan launched what it called "local-level anti-terrorist activities" in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19. With the mediation by Russian peacekeepers, Nagorno-Karabakh's authorities agreed to lay down arms and surrender all their weapons to Baku the next day. Armenia said it was not part of the talks. Azerbaijan's government pledged to make efforts to ensure the "integration" of those Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians who choose to remain in the region.
On September 28, the latest elected leader of the breakaway region, Samvel Shahramanyan, officially dropped all claims to independence from Baku, announcing that the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh, will officially cease to exist on January 1, 2024.
