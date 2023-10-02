https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/calling-eu-politicians-defending-their-states-interests-pro-russian-absurd---kremlin-1113854256.html

Calling EU Politicians Defending Their States' Interests Pro-Russian 'Absurd' - Kremlin

Many European politicians who defend the sovereignty and interests of their country are called pro-Russian, which is absurd, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on the recent parliamentary elections in Slovakia.

The party of Slovak Prime Minister-elect Robert Fico — who is called pro-Russian — Direction – Social Democracy, more commonly known as Smer, won the parliamentary elections that took place on Saturday. Fico, who served as prime minister of Slovakia from 2006-2010 and from 2012-2018, has stated multiple times that he stands against military support for Ukraine. "Many politicians, a number of politicians in Europe, are called pro-Russian. And in fact, we are now faced with a situation where any politician on the European continent who is inclined to think about the sovereignty of their country, who protects the interests of their country, they immediately try to call them a pro-Russian politician. But this is absurd," Peskov told reporters.Hungarian PM Viktor Orban believes the European Union spent Budapest-designated funds on Ukraine, while Poland, alongside Slovakia and Hungary, has introduced a ban on Ukrainian grain flooding the EU's market and harming domestic agricultural producers.

