Syria-Turkiye Normalization Not Possible Until Ankara Pulls Forces - Vice Foreign Minister

Turkiye has to withdraw its military forces from the Syrian Arab Republic or else it will decimate any efforts towards any kind of relations, said Syrian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Bassam Sabbagh.
"Turkiye has to withdraw its military forces. Any other aspects, yes, of course, we will be open to discuss with them, but not to do so and to insist on staying - that's illegal occupation and then this will block all the efforts toward any kind of contacts and relations with Turkiye," Sabbagh said.On Developing Countries Role in UNSCThe United Nations Security Council is not mirroring the geopolitical composition of today's world - the developing countries need to also have a representation within it, the Syrian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Bassam Sabbagh told Sputnik."The issue of the reform of the Security Council was also mentioned widely in the speeches of the leaders and I think this is very important because the realities of today's international relations are not reflected correctly in the Security Council," Sabbagh said. "We need to see this expansion of the Security Council so in a way, which is reflecting today's reality, and too, for the developing countries to have an important role in that."
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) Turkiye has to withdraw its military forces from the Syrian Arab Republic or else it will decimate any efforts towards any kind of relations, Syrian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Bassam Sabbagh told Sputnik.
"Turkiye has to withdraw its military forces. Any other aspects, yes, of course, we will be open to discuss with them, but not to do so and to insist on staying - that's illegal occupation and then this will block all the efforts toward any kind of contacts and relations with Turkiye," Sabbagh said.
On Developing Countries Role in UNSC
The United Nations Security Council is not mirroring the geopolitical composition of today’s world - the developing countries need to also have a representation within it, the Syrian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Bassam Sabbagh told Sputnik.
"The issue of the reform of the Security Council was also mentioned widely in the speeches of the leaders and I think this is very important because the realities of today's international relations
are not reflected correctly in the Security Council," Sabbagh said. "We need to see this expansion of the Security Council so in a way, which is reflecting today's reality, and too, for the developing countries to have an important role in that."