International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/syria-turkey-normalization-not-possible-until-ankara-pulls-forces---vice-foreign-minister-1113847784.html
Syria-Turkiye Normalization Not Possible Until Ankara Pulls Forces - Vice Foreign Minister
Syria-Turkiye Normalization Not Possible Until Ankara Pulls Forces - Vice Foreign Minister
Turkiye has to withdraw its military forces from the Syrian Arab Republic or else it will decimate any efforts towards any kind of relations, said Syrian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Bassam Sabbagh.
2023-10-02T03:08+0000
2023-10-02T04:32+0000
world
syria
turkiye
unsc
un security council (unsc)
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/05/1081984713_0:114:3054:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_2fe2b64bd7cf32f13087846115b67937.jpg
"Turkiye has to withdraw its military forces. Any other aspects, yes, of course, we will be open to discuss with them, but not to do so and to insist on staying - that's illegal occupation and then this will block all the efforts toward any kind of contacts and relations with Turkiye," Sabbagh said.On Developing Countries Role in UNSCThe United Nations Security Council is not mirroring the geopolitical composition of today’s world - the developing countries need to also have a representation within it, the Syrian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Bassam Sabbagh told Sputnik."The issue of the reform of the Security Council was also mentioned widely in the speeches of the leaders and I think this is very important because the realities of today's international relations are not reflected correctly in the Security Council," Sabbagh said. "We need to see this expansion of the Security Council so in a way, which is reflecting today's reality, and too, for the developing countries to have an important role in that."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/why-does-brics-appeal-to-the-global-south-1112766904.html
syria
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/05/1081984713_321:0:3050:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_be8a43d93eb026de41dc98b52db2f9ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, turkiye, military, asia, middle east
syria, turkiye, military, asia, middle east

Syria-Turkiye Normalization Not Possible Until Ankara Pulls Forces - Vice Foreign Minister

03:08 GMT 02.10.2023 (Updated: 04:32 GMT 02.10.2023)
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarIn this July 15, 2018 file photo, a Syrian national flag with a picture of Syrian President Bashar Assad flies at an Army check point, in the town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region, near Damascus, Syria.
In this July 15, 2018 file photo, a Syrian national flag with a picture of Syrian President Bashar Assad flies at an Army check point, in the town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region, near Damascus, Syria. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2023
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) Turkiye has to withdraw its military forces from the Syrian Arab Republic or else it will decimate any efforts towards any kind of relations, Syrian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Bassam Sabbagh told Sputnik.
"Turkiye has to withdraw its military forces. Any other aspects, yes, of course, we will be open to discuss with them, but not to do so and to insist on staying - that's illegal occupation and then this will block all the efforts toward any kind of contacts and relations with Turkiye," Sabbagh said.
BRICS Summit New Banner - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2023
Analysis
Why Does BRICS Appeal to the Global South?
21 August, 17:49 GMT

On Developing Countries Role in UNSC

The United Nations Security Council is not mirroring the geopolitical composition of today’s world - the developing countries need to also have a representation within it, the Syrian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Bassam Sabbagh told Sputnik.
"The issue of the reform of the Security Council was also mentioned widely in the speeches of the leaders and I think this is very important because the realities of today's international relations are not reflected correctly in the Security Council," Sabbagh said. "We need to see this expansion of the Security Council so in a way, which is reflecting today's reality, and too, for the developing countries to have an important role in that."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала