US Supreme Court Declines to Hear Case to Ban Trump From Running for President - Filing
US Supreme Court Declines to Hear Case to Ban Trump From Running for President - Filing
The US Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will not hear the case to ban former President Donald Trump from running for the presidency in 2024 over his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol riot.
An order list published on Monday said that the US highest court declined the petition for a writ of certiorari in a case brought by John Anthony Castro earlier this year. The denial came without any comments or recorded vote, according to the document. John Castro, 39, is a Republican politician and a primary candidate in the 2024 presidential election, though he could not meet minimal poll requirements to take part in any of the two GOP debates to date. Castro’s case against Trump is based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution which says that no person shall become a US president if he has engaged in a rebellion or insurrection against the Constitution. At the same time, neither the constitution nor the amendment provisions clarify how the ban should be implemented in practice. Trump is currently facing two federal indictments, including an alleged mishandling of classified documents at his house in Florida and an alleged attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. He also faces charges in the state of Georgia related to election meddling.
US Supreme Court Declines to Hear Case to Ban Trump From Running for President - Filing

16:56 GMT 02.10.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will not hear the case to ban former President Donald Trump from running for the presidency in 2024 over his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol riot.
An order list published on Monday said that the US highest court declined the petition for a writ of certiorari in a case brought by John Anthony Castro earlier this year.
The denial came without any comments or recorded vote, according to the document.
John Castro, 39, is a Republican politician and a primary candidate in the 2024 presidential election, though he could not meet minimal poll requirements to take part in any of the two GOP debates to date.
Castro’s case against Trump is based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution which says that no person shall become a US president if he has engaged in a rebellion or insurrection against the Constitution. At the same time, neither the constitution nor the amendment provisions clarify how the ban should be implemented in practice.
Trump is currently facing two federal indictments, including an alleged mishandling of classified documents at his house in Florida and an alleged attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. He also faces charges in the state of Georgia related to election meddling.
