https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/watch-russian-forces-destroy-us-m113-apc-in-special-op-zone-1113857098.html
Watch Russian Forces Destroy US M113 APC in Special Op Zone
Watch Russian Forces Destroy US M113 APC in Special Op Zone
The Russian Osman special forces unit has wiped out an American M113 armored personnel carrier (APC) using an anti-tank guided missile system in the Zaporozhye direction.
2023-10-02T18:06+0000
2023-10-02T18:06+0000
2023-10-02T18:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
m113
video
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian armed forces
ukrainian conflict
russian forces
russian ministry of defense
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113855782_20:0:1526:847_1920x0_80_0_0_3efa69c1c8ceeac0629ef778a8451bf2.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has published a clip of Russian troops eliminating an M113 armored vehicle near the village of Verbovoye.The footage captured by a thermal imaging camera from a drone shows several Ukrainian armored vehicles moving along a field road when one of them is hit by an anti-tank guided missile. The American M113 APC was destroyed.The M113 APC is an outdated Vietnam War-era armored vehicle that was put into mass production in January 1960, now supplied by the US to Ukraine to successfully dispose of it.
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113855782_209:0:1338:847_1920x0_80_0_0_7ce3f97974c91097ff9a8399448c58bd.jpg
American M113 armored personnel carrier destroyed in the special military op zone
American M113 armored personnel carrier destroyed in the special military op zone
2023-10-02T18:06+0000
true
PT0M27S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
american aid to ukraine, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine, m113, american armored vehicle, m113 apc
american aid to ukraine, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine, m113, american armored vehicle, m113 apc
Watch Russian Forces Destroy US M113 APC in Special Op Zone
The Russian Osman special forces unit has wiped out an American M113 armored personnel carrier (APC) using an anti-tank guided missile system in the Zaporozhye region.