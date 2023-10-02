https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/watch-russian-forces-destroy-us-m113-apc-in-special-op-zone-1113857098.html

Watch Russian Forces Destroy US M113 APC in Special Op Zone

The Russian Osman special forces unit has wiped out an American M113 armored personnel carrier (APC) using an anti-tank guided missile system in the Zaporozhye direction.

The Russian Defense Ministry has published a clip of Russian troops eliminating an M113 armored vehicle near the village of Verbovoye.The footage captured by a thermal imaging camera from a drone shows several Ukrainian armored vehicles moving along a field road when one of them is hit by an anti-tank guided missile. The American M113 APC was destroyed.The M113 APC is an outdated Vietnam War-era armored vehicle that was put into mass production in January 1960, now supplied by the US to Ukraine to successfully dispose of it.

