Hungary Got No Statements From European Commission on Unlocking $13.6Bln - Minister

Hungary has so far received no official statements from the European Commission on the possibility of unfreezing 13 billion euros ($13.6 billion) in EU funds or any conditions for this move, Hungarian Minister for Regional Development Tibor Navracsics stated on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a british newspaper reported that the European Commission was considering releasing the funds for Hungary to solicit Budapest's support for a new increased common budget, which includes aid to Ukraine. He added that Budapest was waiting for confirmation from the European Commission that there is a possibility to unfreeze the funds. Hungary expects to settle outstanding matters with Brussels by the end of 2023, the minister stressed, opining that his country had met all requests brought by the European Commission. Navracsics also emphasized that Hungary received no request from Brussels to approve more assistance to Ukraine from the EU budget in return for the unblocking of funds. He suggested that the commission could consider both issues simultaneously but ruled out a package decision on them. The speech comes days after Gergely Gulyas, the Hungarian prime minister's chief of staff, hinted that Hungary might veto further EU funding for Ukraine unless Brussels unfroze budget money it was withholding from Budapest over alleged noncompliance with EU values. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has proposed topping up the 2024-2027 EU budget with an additional 66 billion euros, most of which will be used to support Ukraine over the next four years.

