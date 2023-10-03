https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/india-demands-that-canada-withdraw-some-40-diplomats-by-october-10---reports-1113873315.html

India Demands That Canada Withdraw Some 40 Diplomats by October 10 - Reports

India has demanded that Canada repatriate roughly 40 diplomats from the country by October 10, following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remark that New Delhi may have been linked to the murder of a Sikh independence activist in Canada, media reported, citing people familiar with the demand.

One of the sources told the media that Canada had 62 diplomats in India, adding that New Delhi had told Ottawa to reduce the number by 41 people. Another source said that New Delhi had threatened to revoke the diplomatic immunity of Canadian diplomats who remained after that date, the report said. India has reportedly said it wanted "parity" in the number and grade of diplomats posted in each nation. Trudeau said in September that Canada was examining "credible allegations" potentially linking Indian officials to the June 18 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar by two masked gunmen in Surrey, British Columbia. The prominent separatist leader campaigned for the creation of an independent Sikh state in India called Khalistan. Following the incident, Canada expelled a high-ranking Indian diplomat allegedly linked with Indian foreign intelligence. In response to Ottawa's actions, the Indian authorities announced their decision to expel a senior Canadian diplomat and asked him to leave the country within five days. The Indian Foreign Ministry later urged its citizens planning to visit or currently in Canada to exercise extra caution in view of "growing anti-India activities."

