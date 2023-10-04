https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/biggest-ever-us-health-care-strike-begins-as-75000-kaiser-permanente-workers-walk-out-1113934717.html

Biggest-Ever US Health Care Strike Begins as 75,000 Kaiser Permanente Workers Walk Out

Biggest-Ever US Health Care Strike Begins as 75,000 Kaiser Permanente Workers Walk Out

After weeks of slowly degrading contract negotiations, tens of thousands of workers at health care giant Kaiser Permanente went on strike on Wednesday, beginning the largest health care-related strike in US history.

2023-10-04T19:42+0000

2023-10-04T19:42+0000

2023-10-04T19:38+0000

americas

kaiser permanente

california

strike

us healthcare crisis

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101357/00/1013570061_7:0:2048:1148_1920x0_80_0_0_955f49f904b86e3a3cc4536ada1e0ca8.jpg

Last month, as the deadline for contract negotiations loomed and progress on talks looked grim, the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, representing about 85,000 of the health system’s employees, approved a three-day strike in California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington state, and a one-day strike in Virginia and Washington, DC.The strike represents about 35% of Kaiser’s workforce of 213,000 employees who aren’t physicians, but still marks the largest strike by health care workers in US history.Some of the worker categories on strike include: vocational nurses; techs from emergency rooms, radiology, ultrasound, respiratory therapy, surgery, and x-ray departments; certified nursing assistants; dietary services; behavioral health workers; and pharmacy technicians.The workers also accuse the company of leaning into subcontracting in order to circumvent unionized workers.The company made it big off the COVID-19 pandemic, seeing its profits skyrocket, but the workers say they haven’t seen the benefits, and that it’s not just them who are suffering from the long waits and worn-out coworkers, but patients as well.Michelle Gaskill-Hames, the president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals of Southern California and Hawaii, told US media the company still has a better worker retention rate than its competitors, all of whom are also facing difficulties from the pandemic-related health care crisis.Among all professions, frontline health care workers suffered the highest death rate during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), followed closely by food service workers. Both groups were dubbed “essential workers” during the social lockdowns that predated the advent of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and were exempted from the restrictions that kept millions at home in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.The strike comes amid a year of energetic labor actions as tens of thousands of automobile workers and actors remain on strike. Recently, some 53,000 Nevada hospitality workers voted to authorize a strike.US President Joe Biden, who has long cast himself as cut from the same cloth as blue-collar Americans, has called himself the “most pro-labor president” in US history. However, his record has wavered on the issue; while he joined United Auto Workers members on the picket line recently, last winter he approved legislative action to stop railway workers from striking for better safety conditions. Just weeks later, a massive derailment in Ohio caused an extensive chemical spill that victims have compared to the Chernobyl disaster in Soviet Ukraine in 1986.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/every-single-parts-distribution-center-for-gm-stellantis-join-us-auto-workers-strike-1113594695.html

americas

california

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

kaiser permanente; strike; health care workers