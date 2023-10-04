Unfreezing $13.6Bln of Funding for Hungary Not Connected to EU Budget Changes

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/unfreezing-136bln-of-funding-for-hungary-not-connected-to-eu-budget-changes-1113932869.html

Brussels owes Hungary 13 billion euros ($13.6 billion) from the European Union's funds and has to unfreeze the funding without taking into account planned changes to the bloc's budget, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

A British newspaper has reported that the European Commission was considering unblocking 13 billion euros for Hungary to receive Budapest’s support for a new increased common budget, which includes support for Ukraine. This comes days after Gergely Gulyas, the Hungarian prime minister's chief of staff, hinted that Hungary might veto further EU funding for Ukraine unless Brussels unfreezes budget money it was withholding from Budapest over alleged noncompliance with EU values. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has proposed topping up the 2024-2027 EU budget with an additional 66 billion euros, most of which will be used to support Ukraine over the next four years.

