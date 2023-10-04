International
Brussels owes Hungary 13 billion euros ($13.6 billion) from the European Union's funds and has to unfreeze the funding without taking into account planned changes to the bloc's budget, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.
A British newspaper has reported that the European Commission was considering unblocking 13 billion euros for Hungary to receive Budapest’s support for a new increased common budget, which includes support for Ukraine. This comes days after Gergely Gulyas, the Hungarian prime minister's chief of staff, hinted that Hungary might veto further EU funding for Ukraine unless Brussels unfreezes budget money it was withholding from Budapest over alleged noncompliance with EU values. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has proposed topping up the 2024-2027 EU budget with an additional 66 billion euros, most of which will be used to support Ukraine over the next four years.
Unfreezing $13.6Bln of Funding for Hungary Not Connected to EU Budget Changes

18:08 GMT 04.10.2023
Hungary Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto
Hungary Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / JOHN THYS
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Brussels owes Hungary 13 billion euros ($13.6 billion) from the European Union's funds and has to unfreeze the funding without taking into account planned changes to the bloc's budget, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated on Wednesday.
A British newspaper has reported that the European Commission was considering unblocking 13 billion euros for Hungary to receive Budapest’s support for a new increased common budget, which includes support for Ukraine.

"We are entitled to money from EU funds. This fact has nothing to do with changes in the budget. It has nothing to do with whether the EU wants to change the budget now or not. This is a completely different issue and should be discussed according to completely different criteria. The payment of the money we are entitled to does not depend on anything, it should be paid to us," Szijjarto told a briefing.

Ukraine and European Union flags hang together on the exterior of the building at the European Parliament in Brussels, Tuesday, March 1, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2023
World
EU Reportedly Mulls Unblocking Hungary's Billions in Return For Approval of Ukraine Support
Yesterday, 09:32 GMT
This comes days after Gergely Gulyas, the Hungarian prime minister's chief of staff, hinted that Hungary might veto further EU funding for Ukraine unless Brussels unfreezes budget money it was withholding from Budapest over alleged noncompliance with EU values.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has proposed topping up the 2024-2027 EU budget with an additional 66 billion euros, most of which will be used to support Ukraine over the next four years.
