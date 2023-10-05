https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/all-instructors-in-russian-armed-forces-have-combat-experience---shoigu-1113945049.html

All Instructors in Russian Armed Forces Have Combat Experience - Shoigu

All instructors in units of the Russian Armed Forces have combat experience, and there are also those who returned to service after being wounded, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

"I would like to mention our instructor officers who conduct additional training. All 100 percent who are involved in combat training in all directions have combat experience," Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said. Among the instructors are those who were wounded in combat but returned to combat duty. Shoigu called such activities "the most effective use" of those who "really have rich combat experience.The Russian Armed Forces have recruited 38,000 volunteers, people come motivated and ready to perform combat tasks, Shoigu said.Sergei Shoigu drew attention to the organization of combat training of servicemen and volunteers in the reserve, the Defense Ministry said. Many women go as volunteers to the special military operation zone as medics and perform tasks as well as men, Shoigu said. "I would like to speak separately about female volunteers - girls, you could say. I met them there today at the training range, they are preparing at the same time. They are trained themselves, they have combat experience. They are doctors, medics. Girls from different places: from Tula, from Yalta, from Krasnodar and Siberia, from everywhere. And of course they are surprised when they ask me: "We have been here for a long time. We should have been sent there long ago," the minister said.Sergei Shoigu added that reserve regiments for all groups of troops of the Russian Armed Forces operating in the zone of the special military operation have been formed and are being constantly replenished.

