https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/all-instructors-in-russian-armed-forces-have-combat-experience---shoigu-1113945049.html
All Instructors in Russian Armed Forces Have Combat Experience - Shoigu
All Instructors in Russian Armed Forces Have Combat Experience - Shoigu
All instructors in units of the Russian Armed Forces have combat experience, and there are also those who returned to service after being wounded, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.
2023-10-05T10:03+0000
2023-10-05T10:03+0000
2023-10-05T10:10+0000
military
russian ministry of defense
russian defense ministry
russian armed forces
russia
sergei shoigu
southern military district
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/05/1113947641_87:0:1315:691_1920x0_80_0_0_01ae2f42449d3ac69af5415b753aee24.jpg
"I would like to mention our instructor officers who conduct additional training. All 100 percent who are involved in combat training in all directions have combat experience," Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said. Among the instructors are those who were wounded in combat but returned to combat duty. Shoigu called such activities "the most effective use" of those who "really have rich combat experience.The Russian Armed Forces have recruited 38,000 volunteers, people come motivated and ready to perform combat tasks, Shoigu said.Sergei Shoigu drew attention to the organization of combat training of servicemen and volunteers in the reserve, the Defense Ministry said. Many women go as volunteers to the special military operation zone as medics and perform tasks as well as men, Shoigu said. "I would like to speak separately about female volunteers - girls, you could say. I met them there today at the training range, they are preparing at the same time. They are trained themselves, they have combat experience. They are doctors, medics. Girls from different places: from Tula, from Yalta, from Krasnodar and Siberia, from everywhere. And of course they are surprised when they ask me: "We have been here for a long time. We should have been sent there long ago," the minister said.Sergei Shoigu added that reserve regiments for all groups of troops of the Russian Armed Forces operating in the zone of the special military operation have been formed and are being constantly replenished.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230830/watch-russian-volunteers-use-robotic-machine-guns-at-the-training-grounds-1112983012.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/russian-armed-forces-repelled-all-attacks-in-soledar-artemovsk-direction---shoigu-1113878731.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/05/1113947641_240:0:1161:691_1920x0_80_0_0_bbe79468e5e14720269d58ff82861ef6.jpg
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspects combat training of contractors and volunteers
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspects combat training of contractors and volunteers
2023-10-05T10:03+0000
true
PT0M36S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian armed forces, russian defense minister sergei shoigu, combat experience
russian armed forces, russian defense minister sergei shoigu, combat experience
All Instructors in Russian Armed Forces Have Combat Experience - Shoigu
10:03 GMT 05.10.2023 (Updated: 10:10 GMT 05.10.2023)
All instructors in units of the Russian Armed Forces have combat experience, and there are also those who have returned to service after being wounded, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.
"I would like to mention our instructor officers who conduct additional training. All 100 percent who are involved in combat training in all directions have combat experience," Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.
Among the instructors are those who were wounded in combat but returned to combat duty. Shoigu called such activities "the most effective use" of those who "really have rich combat experience.
The Russian Armed Forces have recruited 38,000 volunteers, people come motivated and ready to perform combat tasks, Shoigu
said.
"During this period we have recruited 38,000 volunteers. People come highly motivated, ready to perform combat tasks. Someone already has combat experience, because many of the volunteers, having completed a six-month contract, return for a second time, and there are those who return for a third time," Shoigu said.
Sergei Shoigu
drew attention to the organization of combat training of servicemen and volunteers in the reserve, the Defense Ministry said.
"In general, there is planned work, active in all areas. Today I saw and checked the work on combat training of reserve regiments on the ranges of the Southern Military District. There is simultaneous training of both contractual servicemen, recruited last month, and volunteers," Shoigu stressed.
Many women go as volunteers to the special military operation zone as medics and perform tasks as well as men, Shoigu said.
"I would like to speak separately about female volunteers - girls, you could say. I met them there today at the training range, they are preparing at the same time. They are trained themselves, they have combat experience. They are doctors, medics. Girls from different places: from Tula, from Yalta, from Krasnodar and Siberia, from everywhere. And of course they are surprised when they ask me: "We have been here for a long time. We should have been sent there long ago," the minister said.
Sergei Shoigu added that reserve regiments for all groups of troops of the Russian Armed Forces operating in the zone of the special military operation have been formed and are being constantly replenished.