Canada to Review Nazi Commission Documents - PM Trudeau
Canada to Review Nazi Commission Documents - PM Trudeau
Canadian authorities will delve into the archives of the commission headed by Jules Deschenes, which in the 1980s investigated the backgrounds of hundreds of people in the country accused of war crimes, the country's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
According to a Canadian news channel, the identities of alleged Nazis in Canada were never revealed after the commission completed its work. Human rights activists and Jewish community organizations had previously urged for the release of this portion of the document, "so that Canadians could learn more about the shameful history of a country that harbored an unknown number of Nazi collaborators after World War II," the channel noted.Former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler, in the wake of a recent scandal involving the honoring of a former SS Division Galicia fighter in the Canadian Parliament, stated that the country had become a haven for Nazi war criminals, who have faced no consequences for their crimes. He called on the Canadian authorities to make public the findings of the Deschenes Commission.On September 22, in honor of the visit of Volodymyr Zelensky, the Canadian Parliament invited 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka and presented him to the applauding chamber as a veteran of the fight against the Russians. In reality, he turned out to be a former member of the SS Galicia Division, consisting of Ukrainian nationalists who not only fought against the Red Army, but also committed atrocities against Jews, Poles, Belarusians, and Slovaks. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau later apologized for the "terrible mistake" of honoring a Ukrainian SS member.
Canada to Review Nazi Commission Documents - PM Trudeau

12:05 GMT 05.10.2023
© SputnikMarchers celebrating the 112th anniversary of the birth of Nazi outlaw Stepan Bandera in Kiev. Ukrainian neo-Nazis modelled their torchlight marches after the ones that took place in Hitler's Germany and attended them with their families.
Marchers celebrating the 112th anniversary of the birth of Nazi outlaw Stepan Bandera in Kiev. Ukrainian neo-Nazis modelled their torchlight marches after the ones that took place in Hitler's Germany and attended them with their families. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2023
© Sputnik
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Canadian authorities will delve into the archives of the commission headed by Jules Deschenes, which in the 1980s investigated the backgrounds of hundreds of people in the country accused of war crimes, the country's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
According to a Canadian news channel, the identities of alleged Nazis in Canada were never revealed after the commission completed its work. Human rights activists and Jewish community organizations had previously urged for the release of this portion of the document, "so that Canadians could learn more about the shameful history of a country that harbored an unknown number of Nazi collaborators after World War II," the channel noted.
"Senior government officials will be looking closely at this matter, including going into the archives," Trudeau told journalists, according to media reports.
Former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler, in the wake of a recent scandal involving the honoring of a former SS Division Galicia fighter in the Canadian Parliament, stated that the country had become a haven for Nazi war criminals, who have faced no consequences for their crimes. He called on the Canadian authorities to make public the findings of the Deschenes Commission.
On September 22, in honor of the visit of Volodymyr Zelensky, the Canadian Parliament invited 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka and presented him to the applauding chamber as a veteran of the fight against the Russians. In reality, he turned out to be a former member of the SS Galicia Division, consisting of Ukrainian nationalists who not only fought against the Red Army, but also committed atrocities against Jews, Poles, Belarusians, and Slovaks. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau later apologized for the "terrible mistake" of honoring a Ukrainian SS member.
