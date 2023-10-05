https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/canada-to-review-nazi-commission-documents---pm-trudeau-1113947101.html

Canada to Review Nazi Commission Documents - PM Trudeau

Canadian authorities will delve into the archives of the commission headed by Jules Deschenes, which in the 1980s investigated the backgrounds of hundreds of people in the country accused of war crimes, the country's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

According to a Canadian news channel, the identities of alleged Nazis in Canada were never revealed after the commission completed its work. Human rights activists and Jewish community organizations had previously urged for the release of this portion of the document, "so that Canadians could learn more about the shameful history of a country that harbored an unknown number of Nazi collaborators after World War II," the channel noted.Former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler, in the wake of a recent scandal involving the honoring of a former SS Division Galicia fighter in the Canadian Parliament, stated that the country had become a haven for Nazi war criminals, who have faced no consequences for their crimes. He called on the Canadian authorities to make public the findings of the Deschenes Commission.On September 22, in honor of the visit of Volodymyr Zelensky, the Canadian Parliament invited 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka and presented him to the applauding chamber as a veteran of the fight against the Russians. In reality, he turned out to be a former member of the SS Galicia Division, consisting of Ukrainian nationalists who not only fought against the Red Army, but also committed atrocities against Jews, Poles, Belarusians, and Slovaks. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau later apologized for the "terrible mistake" of honoring a Ukrainian SS member.

