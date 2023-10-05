https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/pentagon-regrettable-that-us-f-16-fighter-shot-down-turkish-drone-in-syria-1113969204.html

Pentagon: ‘Regrettable’ That US F-16 Fighter Shot Down Turkish Drone in Syria

Pentagon: ‘Regrettable’ That US F-16 Fighter Shot Down Turkish Drone in Syria

In a rare moment of NATO-on-NATO violence on Thursday, a US fighter jet shot down a Turkish drone near a US military installation in Syria.

2023-10-05T21:29+0000

2023-10-05T21:29+0000

2023-10-05T21:26+0000

world

syrian democratic forces (sdf)

turkiye

al-hasakah

yasar guler

col. patrick ryder

syria

drone

shot down

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103211/19/1032111971_0:1:1220:687_1920x0_80_0_0_4c7ff34d576fc21fa0fc31abc755b6e0.jpg

The incident happened near the town of al-Hasakah in northeastern Syria - a part of the country controlled by Turkish forces and US-backed Kurdish militant groups, which are themselves rival forces.According to Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Turkish drone was conducting airstrikes against Kurdish forces when it approached a US base that houses some 900 troops. After multiple warnings to turn away, an F-16 Falcon multirole fighter aircraft that had been scrambled shot down the drone.He noted no US troops were injured in the incident.So far, Turkish Defense Ministry figures have denied the US claim when asked by Turkish media, which some observers have noted may be an indication the drone was operated by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Turkiye’s spy agency.However, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters he had a “fruitful” call with his Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler on Thursday afternoon.Turkish forces have been occupying parts of northern Syria for more than half a decade, intervening in the Syrian Civil War in support of al-Qaeda-aligned* militias that sought the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. However, Ankara also launched a major operation in 2019 to clear a border area in northeastern Syria of Kurds, claiming the SDF was aiding Kurdish communist groups inside of Turkiye that have been declared terrorist organizations. As the SDF was already aligned with Washington at the time, it created a potentially explosive situation.Neither Turkish nor US troops have permission from the Syrian government in Damascus to be inside of Syria, and US forces have been observed for years to be transporting the region’s petroleum out of the country and into Iraq by truck - a practice long denied by the US government and media until then-US President Donald Trump boasted about how the US “kept the oil” after intervening in Syria to fight Daesh** in 2017.*Al-Qaeda and al-Nusra Front (Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham) are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries.**Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/drone-attack-on-syrian-military-college-kills-at-least-80-people---health-ministry-1113966202.html

turkiye

al-hasakah

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

turkish drone; syria; sdf; al-hasakah; us base