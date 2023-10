https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/us-aircraft-approaching-russian-airspace-makes-u-turn-after-mig-31-takes-off-1113985444.html

US Aircraft Approaching Russian Airspace Makes U-Turn After MiG-31 Takes Off

US Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft, which was approaching Russian airspace over the Norwegian Sea on Friday, made a U-turn after Russia’s MiG-31 jet took off, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, Russian airspace control detected an air target approaching the country’s airspace on Friday, and a MiG-31 took off to identify the air target and prevent violation of the state border.

