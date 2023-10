https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/watch-russian-special-forces-wipe-out-ukrainian-armored-vehicles-1113980683.html

Watch Russian Special Forces Wipe Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles

Watch Russian Special Forces Wipe Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles

The Russian Osman special forces have been wrecking havoc on the Ukrainian troops day and night, using a wide range of homegrown military equipment, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

2023-10-06T12:48+0000

2023-10-06T12:48+0000

2023-10-06T12:48+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

ukraine crisis

us arms for ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

russian forces

drone warfare

drone strike

drone attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/06/1113981025_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_37d502b98ad10d004127c6cefe87d6ce.png

The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of its Osman special forces units launching drone strikes on Ukrainian positions non-stop, eliminating NATO-supplied armored vehicles in the Zaporozhye direction.The Osman fighters have successfully wiped out Leopards and Bradleys, sent to Kiev by the West, using anti-tank guided missiles and UAVs, reducing Ukraine's offensive capabilities.Army joke: the patch on the helmet at 00:46 says "Mom told me to wear it."

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Osman special forces destroy Ukrainian armored vehicles Osman special forces destroy Ukrainian armored vehicles 2023-10-06T12:48+0000 true PT1M44S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, russian special forces, osman, drone warfare, drone attack, uav attack, russian drones, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, zaporozhye direction, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine