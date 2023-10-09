International
LIVE UPDATES: Israel Hits Over 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad Targets in Gaza Strip Overnight
LIVE UPDATES: Israel Hits Over 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad Targets in Gaza Strip Overnight
Hostilities rage around Gaza Strip for the third day with death toll reportedly rising over one thousand from both sided of the conflict.
palestine
israel
gaza strip
israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip conflict, hamas crisis, palestine crisis
israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip conflict, hamas crisis, palestine crisis
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, near Sderot, Israel, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Israel Hits Over 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad Targets in Gaza Strip Overnight

04:49 GMT 09.10.2023
Being updated
Hostilities have been raging around Gaza Strip for the third day with the death toll reportedly rising over one thousand from both sided of the conflict.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold an urgent meeting with the Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Moscow on Monday in order to discuss the escalation around the Gaza Strip and a possible solution for the crisis.
On October 7, Palestinian militant group Hamas fired a barrage of rockets towards Israeli territory and infiltrated it by land, sea and even paragliders, catching IDF (Israeli Army) of guard. The surprise move aimed "to liberate Palestinian lands" met support in several Middle Eastern countries while others cautioned to exercise restraint and urged for immediate ceasefire.
Israeli government launched operation Swords of Iron in order to expulse Hamas and invoked Article 40 of the Basic Lawwhich de-facto implies a declaration of war.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
05:20 GMT 09.10.2023
436 Palestinians Dead, Including 91 Children, After Israeli Strikes - Health Officials
The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has increased to 436, including 91 children, while some 2,300 were injured the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.
Previous reports indicated that 413 people were killed in the attacks.
"[A total of] 436 Palestinians were killed ...Among those killed, there were 91 children and 61 women. [As many as] 2,271 people were injured, including 244 children and 151 women," the ministry said in a statement.
05:03 GMT 09.10.2023
IDF Engages in Active Hostilities in Six Regions Adjacent to Gaza – Reports
04:56 GMT 09.10.2023
Expert Says Israeli Iron Dome Apparently Failed
04:51 GMT 09.10.2023
Strikes of Israeli Military Hit Over 500 Hamas, Islamic Jihad Targets in Gaza Strip
The Israeli military hit more than 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets using fighter jets, helicopters and artillery in the Gaza Strip overnight, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday.
04:50 GMT 09.10.2023
UN Security Council Fails to Adopt Statement on Gaza Strip Crisis
