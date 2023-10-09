LIVE UPDATES: Israel Hits Over 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad Targets in Gaza Strip Overnight

436 Palestinians Dead, Including 91 Children, After Israeli Strikes - Health Officials

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has increased to 436, including 91 children, while some 2,300 were injured the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.

Previous reports indicated that 413 people were killed in the attacks.

"[A total of] 436 Palestinians were killed ...Among those killed, there were 91 children and 61 women. [As many as] 2,271 people were injured, including 244 children and 151 women," the ministry said in a statement.