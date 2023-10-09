LIVE UPDATES: Israel Hits Over 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad Targets in Gaza Strip Overnight

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold an urgent meeting with the Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Moscow on Monday in order to discuss the escalation around the Gaza Strip and a possible solution for the crisis.
On October 7, Palestinian militant group Hamas fired a barrage of rockets towards Israeli territory and infiltrated it by land, sea and even paragliders, catching IDF (Israeli Army) of guard. The surprise move aimed "to liberate Palestinian lands" met support in several Middle Eastern countries while others cautioned to exercise restraint and urged for immediate ceasefire.
Israeli government launched operation Swords of Iron in order to expulse Hamas and invoked Article 40 of the Basic Lawwhich de-facto implies a declaration of war.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!