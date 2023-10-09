https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/watch-russian-paratroopers-seize-ukrainian-positions-1114039744.html
Watch Russian Paratroopers Seize Ukrainian Positions
The Russian paratroopers destroyed Ukrainian forces attempting to bypass the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) from the north. The Russian 'winged infantry' launched artillery strikes at the enemy and then moved towards the Ukrainian trenches to secure the area.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of the airborne forces hammering Ukrainian troops and advancing to new positions.According to the reconnaissance data, around 15 Ukrainian soldiers were hiding in the trenches in the wooded area to the north of Artemovsk (Bakhmut). Having launched artillery strikes at the enemy, the Russian paratroopers moved to the trenches of the Ukrainian soldiers and approached them stealthily from several directions.During the battle, the Russian airborne troops managed to seize enemy positions and capture five Ukrainian soldiers who preferred to surrender and stay alive.
