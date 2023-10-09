International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/watch-russian-paratroopers-seize-ukrainian-positions-1114039744.html
Watch Russian Paratroopers Seize Ukrainian Positions
Watch Russian Paratroopers Seize Ukrainian Positions
The Russian paratroopers destroyed Ukrainian forces attempting to bypass the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) from the north. The Russian 'winged infantry' launched artillery strikes at the enemy and then moved towards the Ukrainian trenches to secure the area.
2023-10-09T16:40+0000
2023-10-09T16:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russian forces
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
paratroopers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114040651_0:0:1281:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b77b5e0d16830d6cd01097bfde95eb00.png
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of the airborne forces hammering Ukrainian troops and advancing to new positions.According to the reconnaissance data, around 15 Ukrainian soldiers were hiding in the trenches in the wooded area to the north of Artemovsk (Bakhmut). Having launched artillery strikes at the enemy, the Russian paratroopers moved to the trenches of the Ukrainian soldiers and approached them stealthily from several directions.During the battle, the Russian airborne troops managed to seize enemy positions and capture five Ukrainian soldiers who preferred to surrender and stay alive.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Paratroopers Wipe out Ukrainian Positions
Russian Paratroopers Wipe out Ukrainian Positions
2023-10-09T16:40+0000
true
PT0M25S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114040651_144:0:1104:720_1920x0_80_0_0_601f84a7a2bdf22cb18e706da462b9ed.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian paratroopers, russian troops, russian airborne forces, airborne forces, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian pow, pow, russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, artemovsk, bakhmut, russian advance
russian paratroopers, russian troops, russian airborne forces, airborne forces, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian pow, pow, russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, artemovsk, bakhmut, russian advance

Watch Russian Paratroopers Seize Ukrainian Positions

16:40 GMT 09.10.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Russian paratroopers destroyed Ukrainian forces attempting to bypass the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) from the north. The Russian 'winged infantry' launched artillery strikes at the enemy and then moved towards the Ukrainian trenches to secure the area.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of the airborne forces hammering Ukrainian troops and advancing to new positions.
According to the reconnaissance data, around 15 Ukrainian soldiers were hiding in the trenches in the wooded area to the north of Artemovsk (Bakhmut). Having launched artillery strikes at the enemy, the Russian paratroopers moved to the trenches of the Ukrainian soldiers and approached them stealthily from several directions.
During the battle, the Russian airborne troops managed to seize enemy positions and capture five Ukrainian soldiers who preferred to surrender and stay alive.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала