Watch Russian Su-34 Jets Hammer Ukrainian Positions

Russia's Su-34 fighter-bomber jets execute missions in the special operation zone, aimed at weakening Ukraine's offensive capabilities. The aircraft is able to carry a wide range of weapons, including a 30mm gun, bombs, guided and unguided missiles and put them to good use.

2023-10-10T14:37+0000

The Russian Defense Ministry published footage of Su-34 fighter-bombers launching airstrikes on Ukrainian armored vehicles, manpower, and military facilities.Equipped with advanced avionics, the Su-34 jet is able to both strike ground targets and battle enemy aircraft. However, the Kiev regime's fleet of aircraft is steadily being rubbed out, while the long-anticipated F-16 jets, which are expected to be supplied to Ukraine, will be flying targets for the Russian military.

