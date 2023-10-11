https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/scott-ritter-untracked-us-arms-to-client-regimes-land-in-terrorists-hands-1114103046.html

Scott Ritter: Untracked US Arms to Client Regimes Land in Terrorists' Hands

Scott Ritter: Untracked US Arms to Client Regimes Land in Terrorists' Hands

Palestinian Hamas militants have shown off US-made rifles they say were gifted to Ukraine to fight Russia — then sold onto the black market. Scott Ritter said Washington cared little for where its showers of military aid ended up.

2023-10-11T18:26+0000

2023-10-11T18:26+0000

2023-10-11T18:26+0000

ukraine

middle east

israel

hamas

palestine

gaza

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114102882_0:205:3072:1933_1920x0_80_0_0_24d9e554075d00c1e372efb2392c22fb.jpg

US military aid to its client regimes goes unaccounted for — and often finds its way to terrorist groups, says a former UN weapons inspector.Video emerged this week of a Hamas guerrilla thanking the US for the rifle he carried in the groups incursion into Israel, saying it came from a shipment of weapons to Ukraine that had found its way onto the black market.Scott Ritter told Sputnik that Washington is lackadaisical when it comes to keeping track of arms it gifts to its foreign proxies."Historically we tend to flood a client state with weapons as part of our security agreement," Ritter said. "The American calculation is never about the quality of the assistance being provided, but the quantity, because the quantification is linked to a dollar figure that the US Congress has established." "That dollar figure needs to be translated into a deliverable that could be reported back to Congress, saying that we have provided this much money for this and that. And so weapons is the easiest thing we will send in," he added.He recalled how during the Western occupation of Iraq, advisers to the new police force asked for rifles and handguns from the US — which corrupt officers then sold on the black market. The firearms ultimately ended up in the hands of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)* militants in neighboring Turkiye, where they were captured by police and traced back to the US.Washington's failure to keep track of its arms handouts to the Kiev regime is also being felt acutely in West Africa."We see the same thing in Africa, where weaponry that we provided to Ukraine, in particular handheld anti-tank missiles, are showing up in the Lake Chad region in the hands of Boko Haram, the Islamist terrorist group that's using them against Niger forces, the forces from Chad, forces from Nigeria, forces from Cameroon, many of these forces whom we train," Ritter said. "Our weapons that we send to Ukraine get in the hands of the people that are fighting the forces that are ostensibly friendly to us. So this is a big problem."The former US Marine said government officials seemed unconcerned where the billions of dollars' worth of military aid ends up.For more cutting-edge commentary on current affairs, check out our Sputnik Radio show The Backstory.*a militant group Turkish authorities consider terrorists

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/russia-warned-about-us-weapons-for-ukraine-ending-on-black-market-months-before-bloodbath-in-israel-1114040821.html

ukraine

israel

palestine

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

hamas attack on israel, israeli bombing of gaza, us military aid to ukraine, black market weapons in gaza and israel