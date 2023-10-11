International
LIVE: Putin, Iraqi PM Join Russian Energy Week's Plenary Session
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Military Casualties Amount to 330 in Donetsk Direction
Ukrainian Military Casualties Amount to 330 in Donetsk Direction
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 330 soldiers as killed and injured in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The total losses of the armed forces of Ukraine in this direction per day amounted to 330 military personnel as killed and injured, a tank, 11 armored personnel carriers, four armored combat vehicles, three cars. During the counter-battery fight, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, and a D-howitzer were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine lost up to 155 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction. The ministry also stressed that Russian forces repelled 10 Ukrainian counterattacks in the Kupyansk direction, where Kiev’s military casualties amounted to 280 in the past day.
Ukrainian Military Casualties Amount to 330 in Donetsk Direction

11:48 GMT 11.10.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 330 soldiers as killed and injured in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.
"The total losses of the armed forces of Ukraine in this direction per day amounted to 330 military personnel as killed and injured, a tank, 11 armored personnel carriers, four armored combat vehicles, three cars. During the counter-battery fight, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, and a D-howitzer were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine lost up to 155 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction.
The ministry also stressed that Russian forces repelled 10 Ukrainian counterattacks in the Kupyansk direction, where Kiev’s military casualties amounted to 280 in the past day.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Troops Reportedly Refuse Battle Orders in Rabotino Due to Heavy Losses
