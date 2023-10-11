https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/ukrainian-military-casualties-amount-to-330-in-donetsk-direction-1114093052.html

Ukrainian Military Casualties Amount to 330 in Donetsk Direction

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 330 soldiers as killed and injured in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The total losses of the armed forces of Ukraine in this direction per day amounted to 330 military personnel as killed and injured, a tank, 11 armored personnel carriers, four armored combat vehicles, three cars. During the counter-battery fight, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, and a D-howitzer were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine lost up to 155 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction. The ministry also stressed that Russian forces repelled 10 Ukrainian counterattacks in the Kupyansk direction, where Kiev’s military casualties amounted to 280 in the past day.

