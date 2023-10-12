International
Uncertain Weather Forces New Delay in Mission Launch to Asteroid Psyche - NASA
Uncertain Weather Forces New Delay in Mission Launch to Asteroid Psyche - NASA
Mission officials have postponed the scheduled launch of the Psyche spacecraft from Thursday morning until Friday morning, citing unfavorable weather conditions around the Kennedy Space Center launch complex in Florida, NASA announced in a statement on Thursday.
"NASA and SpaceX stood down from the Oct. 12 launch of Psyche due to unfavorable weather conditions," the agency said. On Wednesday, US Space Force Launch Weather Officer Arlena Moses told reporters there was only a 19% chance of launch on Thursday owing to the threat of heavy rainstorms and lightning. On Friday morning, launch conditions would improve to 50%, Moses added. On Wednesday, NASA Senior Launch Director Tim Dunne said the space agency had set an upper limit of 31 miles per hour as the highest wind speed in which they would approve any launch.
16:42 GMT 12.10.2023
Artist's concept of the Psyche spacecraft, which will conduct a direct exploration of an asteroid thought to be a stripped planetary core.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Mission officials have postponed the scheduled launch of the Psyche spacecraft from Thursday morning until Friday morning, citing unfavorable weather conditions around the Kennedy Space Center launch complex in Florida, NASA announced in a statement on Thursday.
"NASA and SpaceX stood down from the Oct. 12 launch of Psyche due to unfavorable weather conditions," the agency said.

"NASA and SpaceX are now targeting launch at 10:19 am EDT [Eastern Daylight Time] Friday, October 13, from Launch Complex 39A," NASA stated.

On Wednesday, US Space Force Launch Weather Officer Arlena Moses told reporters there was only a 19% chance of launch on Thursday owing to the threat of heavy rainstorms and lightning. On Friday morning, launch conditions would improve to 50%, Moses added.
On Wednesday, NASA Senior Launch Director Tim Dunne said the space agency had set an upper limit of 31 miles per hour as the highest wind speed in which they would approve any launch.
