https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/crimean-bridge-fully-restored-ahead-of-schedule-1114194235.html
Crimean Bridge Fully Restored Ahead of Schedule
Crimean Bridge Fully Restored Ahead of Schedule
The Crimean Bridge was fully repaired 18 days ahead of the schedule, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin wrote on his Telegram channel.
2023-10-14T11:30+0000
2023-10-14T11:30+0000
2023-10-14T11:30+0000
russia
russia
crimean bridge
marat khusnullin
ukraine
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
drone attack
crimean bridge terror attacks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0e/1114194061_0:113:3243:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_b729218657d18ac8b4dcfdd394866f2d.jpg
"Great news from the road workers! The Crimean Bridge has been fully repaired and all four lanes are now open to traffic, a remarkable 18 days ahead of the original schedule," he wrote.The Russian deputy prime minister added that the entire restoration project was completed in less than three months. During that time, two damaged sections were dismantled and replaced with new ones. A temporary bridge was built for the first section, and work on the second one was completed in just eight hours. The restoration required 534 tons of metal structures, and more than 360 tons of asphalt concrete were used for the road surface, according to the deputy prime minister.Full traffic restoration was originally scheduled for November 1.On the night of July 17, Ukraine launched an attack on the Crimean Bridge using two unmanned surface vehicles. Two civilians, a couple from the Belgorod region, lost their lives and their 14-year-old daughter was hospitalized with injuries. The Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case in connection with the act of terrorism.Traffic on the bridge was restored in a reverse mode the following night, and the left side of the bridge was opened on September 14.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/russian-navy-destroys-3-ukrainian-boats-trying-to-attack-crimean-bridge---mod-1113232804.html
russia
crimean bridge
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0e/1114194061_257:0:2988:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d97205906f1cf1fd7325b59d828c8f4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
crimean bridge, crimean bridge attack, crimean bridge news, crimean bridge status, crimean bridge reopens
crimean bridge, crimean bridge attack, crimean bridge news, crimean bridge status, crimean bridge reopens
Crimean Bridge Fully Restored Ahead of Schedule
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Crimean Bridge has been fully repaired 18 days ahead of the schedule, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin wrote on his Telegram channel.
"Great news from the road workers! The Crimean Bridge has been fully repaired and all four lanes are now open to traffic, a remarkable 18 days ahead of the original schedule," he wrote.
The Russian deputy prime minister added that the entire restoration project was completed in less than three months. During that time, two damaged sections were dismantled and replaced with new ones. A temporary bridge was built for the first section, and work on the second one was completed in just eight hours. The restoration required 534 tons of metal structures, and more than 360 tons of asphalt concrete were used for the road surface, according to the deputy prime minister.
Full traffic restoration was originally scheduled for November 1.
On the night of July 17, Ukraine launched an attack on the Crimean Bridge using two unmanned surface vehicles
. Two civilians, a couple from the Belgorod region, lost their lives and their 14-year-old daughter was hospitalized with injuries. The Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case in connection with the act of terrorism
.
Traffic on the bridge was restored in a reverse mode
the following night, and the left side of the bridge was opened on September 14.