How Russia's Central Eurasian Transport Corridor May Boost Continent's Trade & Development

Russia has placed emphasis on boosting Eurasian interconnectivity and is seeking to create a comprehensive transport corridor which would stretch from Russia to China through Mongolia.

President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to consider options for creating a Central Eurasian Transport Corridor that would pass through Russia, Mongolia, and Western China, according to a list of instructions published on the Kremlin’s website.The task must be completed by February 15, 2024. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has been assigned to supervise the initiative.New Project Already UnderwayIn September, Mongolia unveiled its plan to build five road and three railway corridors from Russia to China through its territory at the Eastern Economic Forum that took place in the Russian Far East port city of Vladivostok.While addressing the forum, Bolor-Erdene Basanzhav, head of the Policy and Planning Department at the Ministry of Roads and Transport Development of Mongolia, referred to the increase in transit of goods from Russia through Mongolia to China and from China to Europe, emphasizing the necessity to bolster Mongolia's transport capacity in line with recent developments.Earlier, in March, Putin approved a new concept for Russia's foreign policy by decree which pays particular attention to "strengthening the economic and transport interconnectedness of Eurasia."Russia is redirecting trade and is tapping new opportunities in Eurasia following the West's decision to impose unprecedented sanctions on the nation's economy over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.Per Devonshire-Ellis, the most notable agreement is "the comprehensive deal for developing the China-Mongolia-Russia (CMR) economic corridor."Russia Turns Focus From West to Heart of EurasiaThe idea of an economic corridor between Russia, Mongolia, and China popped up about a decade ago. In 2016, the three countries reached a comprehensive deal on developing the CMR. Initially, the project faced some difficulties and was then put on pause due to the COVID pandemic. However, under the ongoing geopolitical shift seeing Russia's eastward reorientation and the expansion of BRICS, the project has taken on a new significance.The investor said that all preconditions are ripe for the project to develop full throttle.New routes could also link Eurasia with Africa, which is currently undergoing a demographic boom and is similarly seeking to boost internal trade and connectivity within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) initiative.Who Will Benefit From Central Eurasian Transport Corridor?Per the investor, many Eurasian players could benefit from the project both directly and indirectly, given that it would be an important link in a broader network of logistics routes.He noted that the infrastructural endeavor is, to begin with, "a key part of a far wider network that stretches east and south through China, and on to Japan and South Korea."Secondly, it also runs to Kazakhstan, with planned rail routes heading to Uzbekistan and further east to the Caspian Sea. "Here they can be diverted north once again to Russia at Astrakhan, west to Azerbaijan, the Caucasus, Turkiye, and on to Europe," the expert pointed out.To make a long story short, "the Mongolia corridor is a key hub that allows this extensive network to exist," he stressed. Eventually, everyone included in the sophisticated logistics and energy network is poised to win, according to Devonshire-Ellis.

