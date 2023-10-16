https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/putin-held-phone-talks-with-presidents-of-syria-iran-1114232888.html

Putin Held Phone Talks With Presidents of Syria, Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held phone conversations with Syrian President Bashar Assad and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

"Today, one can say that we have had a powerful shot [a busy day] — five phone conversations. The president has already spoken with the president of Syria [Bashar Assad] and the president of Iran [Ebrahim Raisi]," Ushakov told reporters, adding that Putin was also planning to hold phone talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the day. Ushakov added that Putin was closely monitoring the unprecedented escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict.

