Putin Held Phone Talks With Presidents of Syria, Iran
Putin Held Phone Talks With Presidents of Syria, Iran
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held phone conversations with Syrian President Bashar Assad and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.
"Today, one can say that we have had a powerful shot [a busy day] — five phone conversations. The president has already spoken with the president of Syria [Bashar Assad] and the president of Iran [Ebrahim Raisi]," Ushakov told reporters, adding that Putin was also planning to hold phone talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the day. Ushakov added that Putin was closely monitoring the unprecedented escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict.
Putin Held Phone Talks With Presidents of Syria, Iran

13:22 GMT 16.10.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has held phone conversations with Syrian President Bashar Assad and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.
"Today, one can say that we have had a powerful shot [a busy day] — five phone conversations. The president has already spoken with the president of Syria [Bashar Assad] and the president of Iran [Ebrahim Raisi]," Ushakov told reporters, adding that Putin was also planning to hold phone talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the day.
Ushakov added that Putin was closely monitoring the unprecedented escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict.

"We believe that the main thing in this situation now is to immediately cease fire and begin the process of political settlement," Ushakov said.

World
Assad, Putin Discuss Ways to Stop Israeli Attacks on Gaza Strip at Phone Talks
12:02 GMT
