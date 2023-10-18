LIVE UPDATES: Vladimir Putin Attends Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to participate in the forum celebrating China’s Belt and Road Initiative that was launched a decade ago.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to participate in the forum celebrating China’s Belt and Road Initiative that was launched a decade ago.
While attending the forum, Putin is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, as well as with the leaders of many other Asian nations and countries comprising the so-called Global South.
The forum, which is being held in the Chinese capital from October 17-18, is being attended by representatives from over 100 countries and 30 international organizations.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
03:27 GMT 18.10.2023
03:10 GMT 18.10.2023
China's Foreign Trade in Goods,Services to Exceed $32Tn, $5Tn Respectively in 5 Years - Xi
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China's foreign trade in goods and services in the next five years would exceed $32 trillion and $5 trillion, respectively.
"It is expected that in the next five years [2024-2028], the volume of foreign trade in goods and services will exceed $32 trillion and $5 trillion, respectively," Xi told the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China's Beijing, being held from Tuesday-Wednesday.
02:53 GMT 18.10.2023
Russia Invites Other Nations to Cooperate Under Northern Sea Route Framework – Putin
02:50 GMT 18.10.2023
China, Russia Share Desire for Equal Cooperation for Progress
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that China and Russia share the desire for equal and mutually beneficial cooperation to achieve long-term economic progress and social well-being while respecting the right of each country to its own model of development.
"We have repeatedly noted that Russia and China, as well as the majority of world countries, share the desire for equal and mutually beneficial cooperation aimed at achieving sustainable and long-term economic progress and social well-being while respecting civilizational diversity and the right of each country to its own model of development," Putin told the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China's Beijing, being held from Tuesday-Wednesday.
The president also wished China further success in implementing its development plans, noting that China is succeeding in what was hard to expect.
02:46 GMT 18.10.2023
02:41 GMT 18.10.2023
Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at the forum.
02:40 GMT 18.10.2023
China's foreign trade in goods and services will exceed $32 trillion and $5 trillion respectively in the next 5 years - Xi Jinping
02:40 GMT 18.10.2023
China Ready to Contribute to Modernization of All Countries - Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China is not pursuing isolated modernization for itself alone but is ready to make efforts to modernize all world countries.
"We are not pursuing isolated modernization for China, but hope to carry out modernization together with numerous developing countries," Xi told the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China's Beijing, being held from Tuesday-Wednesday.
The Chinese leader said global modernization should be the modernization of peaceful development, the modernization of win-win cooperation and the modernization of shared prosperity.
"China is willing to deepen partnership within the Belt and Road Initiative, push forward the joint construction of the Belt and Road to a new stage of high-quality development, and make unremitting efforts to implement the modernization of all countries in the world," Xi said.
02:39 GMT 18.10.2023
Xi Says China and Other Nations Interdependent
02:37 GMT 18.10.2023
Xi Jinping Slams Bloc Politics, Outlines Chinese Role in Global Economy
China rejects bloc politics and opposes unilateral sanctions, Xi Jinping said.
China does not accept bloc politics and opposes unilateral sanctions, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday.
"We do not engage in ideological confrontations, geopolitical games or political confrontation of blocs. We oppose unilateral sanctions, economic coercion and the severing of ties," Xi told the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China's Beijing, being held from Tuesday-Wednesday.
He added that China has become a major trading partner for 140 countries and regions, and a major source of investment for a significant number of countries.
02:33 GMT 18.10.2023
Xi Jinping Speaks at 3rd Belt and Road Forum
World
World Leaders Attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing
02:27 GMT 18.10.2023
Belt and Road Forum Participants Greet Putin
