LIVE UPDATES: Vladimir Putin Attends Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China is not pursuing isolated modernization for itself alone but is ready to make efforts to modernize all world countries.
"We are not pursuing isolated modernization for China, but hope to carry out modernization together with numerous developing countries," Xi told the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China's Beijing, being held from Tuesday-Wednesday.
The Chinese leader said global modernization should be the modernization of peaceful development, the modernization of win-win cooperation and the modernization of shared prosperity.
"China is willing to deepen partnership within the Belt and Road Initiative, push forward the joint construction of the Belt and Road to a new stage of high-quality development, and make unremitting efforts to implement the modernization of all countries in the world," Xi said.