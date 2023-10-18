LIVE UPDATES: Vladimir Putin Attends Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

China, Russia Share Desire for Equal Cooperation for Progress

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that China and Russia share the desire for equal and mutually beneficial cooperation to achieve long-term economic progress and social well-being while respecting the right of each country to its own model of development.

"We have repeatedly noted that Russia and China, as well as the majority of world countries, share the desire for equal and mutually beneficial cooperation aimed at achieving sustainable and long-term economic progress and social well-being while respecting civilizational diversity and the right of each country to its own model of development," Putin told the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China's Beijing, being held from Tuesday-Wednesday.

The president also wished China further success in implementing its development plans, noting that China is succeeding in what was hard to expect.