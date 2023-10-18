International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/main-recipients-of-american-aid-unveiled-1114287586.html
Main Recipients of American Aid Unveiled
Main Recipients of American Aid Unveiled
The US is the world leader in terms of foreign assistance allocation. Over the past two decades, Washington has sponsored various activities all over the world, interfering with elections, encouraging civil unrest, meddling in other nations' domestic affairs.
2023-10-18T16:20+0000
2023-10-18T17:45+0000
multimedia
infographic
us
us foreign aid
us military aid
financial aid
military aid
foreign aid
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114287080_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_ba9ffa35d0c351901c49956cb3505c6b.png
American foreign aid commitments encompass economic assistance and military backing. Hence, a part of the funding goes to non-governmental organizations (NGO) operating all over the world, disturbing nations by organizing revolutions, inspiring civil wars, causing bad blood, and even training people to literally fight authorities. As for the military assistance, the US weapons find its way to raging conflicts all over the globe, benefiting none but the US. In addition, Washington often helps instruct military forces, gather and deliver mercenaries to the frontlines, as well as supplies outdated weapons to get rid of, thus, driving the US economy.Over a score of years Iraq has received $64.4 billion, Egypt $33.6 billion, Jordan $23.5 billion, while Pakistan and Ethiopia have each benefited from $17.5 billion in aid. Additionally, Kenya has received $13.3 billion, and Colombia has been allocated $12.2 billion in US assistance during this period.Israel appears poised to become the second-largest recipient of US financial support, having recently submitted a historic request for $10 billion in emergency aid, as per official statistics.If approved, Israel's total financial assistance from the United States over the past two decades will significantly surpass the support extended to Ukraine during the same period, positioning Israel as the second-largest recipient after Afghanistan. According to data released by the Department of State, Israel has received a total of $63.1 billion in US assistance from 2001 to 2023, averaging $3 billion annually. In comparison, Ukraine ranks fifth with a total of $30.4 billion, with the majority of that support allocated in the past two years. As of late September, Afghanistan remains the top recipient, having enjoyed a substantial $111.7 billion in US funding.Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about US financial aid distribution around the world:
israel
ukraine
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114287080_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_881607eb59872856b727e5fe1ed404ee.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us aid, us aid distribution, usaid, american assistance, american financial support, us financial power, financial support, american aid, american support, support for israel, us for israel, aid to israel, funding for israel, financial aid, us for ukraine, aid to ukraine, funding of ukraine, american budget, budget spending, joe biden, us aid to israel, us support, us assistance to israel, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict
us aid, us aid distribution, usaid, american assistance, american financial support, us financial power, financial support, american aid, american support, support for israel, us for israel, aid to israel, funding for israel, financial aid, us for ukraine, aid to ukraine, funding of ukraine, american budget, budget spending, joe biden, us aid to israel, us support, us assistance to israel, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict

Main Recipients of American Aid Unveiled

16:20 GMT 18.10.2023 (Updated: 17:45 GMT 18.10.2023)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The US is the world leader in terms of foreign assistance allocation. Over the past two decades, Washington has sponsored various activities all over the world, interfering with elections, encouraging civil unrest, meddling in other nations' domestic affairs.
American foreign aid commitments encompass economic assistance and military backing. Hence, a part of the funding goes to non-governmental organizations (NGO) operating all over the world, disturbing nations by organizing revolutions, inspiring civil wars, causing bad blood, and even training people to literally fight authorities. As for the military assistance, the US weapons find its way to raging conflicts all over the globe, benefiting none but the US. In addition, Washington often helps instruct military forces, gather and deliver mercenaries to the frontlines, as well as supplies outdated weapons to get rid of, thus, driving the US economy.
Over a score of years Iraq has received $64.4 billion, Egypt $33.6 billion, Jordan $23.5 billion, while Pakistan and Ethiopia have each benefited from $17.5 billion in aid. Additionally, Kenya has received $13.3 billion, and Colombia has been allocated $12.2 billion in US assistance during this period.
Israel appears poised to become the second-largest recipient of US financial support, having recently submitted a historic request for $10 billion in emergency aid, as per official statistics.
If approved, Israel's total financial assistance from the United States over the past two decades will significantly surpass the support extended to Ukraine during the same period, positioning Israel as the second-largest recipient after Afghanistan.
According to data released by the Department of State, Israel has received a total of $63.1 billion in US assistance from 2001 to 2023, averaging $3 billion annually. In comparison, Ukraine ranks fifth with a total of $30.4 billion, with the majority of that support allocated in the past two years. As of late September, Afghanistan remains the top recipient, having enjoyed a substantial $111.7 billion in US funding.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about US financial aid distribution around the world:
USAID desk - Sputnik International
USAID mob - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала