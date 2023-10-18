https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/main-recipients-of-american-aid-unveiled-1114287586.html

Main Recipients of American Aid Unveiled

The US is the world leader in terms of foreign assistance allocation. Over the past two decades, Washington has sponsored various activities all over the world, interfering with elections, encouraging civil unrest, meddling in other nations' domestic affairs.

American foreign aid commitments encompass economic assistance and military backing. Hence, a part of the funding goes to non-governmental organizations (NGO) operating all over the world, disturbing nations by organizing revolutions, inspiring civil wars, causing bad blood, and even training people to literally fight authorities. As for the military assistance, the US weapons find its way to raging conflicts all over the globe, benefiting none but the US. In addition, Washington often helps instruct military forces, gather and deliver mercenaries to the frontlines, as well as supplies outdated weapons to get rid of, thus, driving the US economy.Over a score of years Iraq has received $64.4 billion, Egypt $33.6 billion, Jordan $23.5 billion, while Pakistan and Ethiopia have each benefited from $17.5 billion in aid. Additionally, Kenya has received $13.3 billion, and Colombia has been allocated $12.2 billion in US assistance during this period.Israel appears poised to become the second-largest recipient of US financial support, having recently submitted a historic request for $10 billion in emergency aid, as per official statistics.If approved, Israel's total financial assistance from the United States over the past two decades will significantly surpass the support extended to Ukraine during the same period, positioning Israel as the second-largest recipient after Afghanistan. According to data released by the Department of State, Israel has received a total of $63.1 billion in US assistance from 2001 to 2023, averaging $3 billion annually. In comparison, Ukraine ranks fifth with a total of $30.4 billion, with the majority of that support allocated in the past two years. As of late September, Afghanistan remains the top recipient, having enjoyed a substantial $111.7 billion in US funding.Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about US financial aid distribution around the world:

