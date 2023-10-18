https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/underwater-inspection-of-balticconnector-pipeline-continues-1114298129.html
Underwater Inspection of Balticconnector Pipeline Continues
Underwater inspection of the Balticconnector gas pipeline is continuing in the Gulf of Finland, the Finnish navy stated on Wednesday.
"Underwater research in the Gulf of Finland continues. The oil recovery vessel Halli supports the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation in the investigation of the Balticconnector pipeline with the Finnish Border Guard. HMC Purunpaa has moved to support Estonia in the investigation of the telecommunications cable," the navy said on X, formerly known as Twitter. Balticconnector was shut down early on October 8 after a sudden drop in pressure raised concerns that gas was leaking from the 48-mile undersea pipeline, which has an annual capacity of up to 2.6 billion cubic meters. Pipeline operator Gasgrid Finland said the pipeline appeared to have been damaged. On October 11, Finnish police spokesman Mikko Simola said that some external traces had been detected on the seabed near the site where Balticconnector was damaged, adding that the Central Finland Police Department was investigating the matter together with colleagues from Estonia. Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said his ministry had received photo and video footage of the damage, which suggested the pipeline had been pulled from one side and dragged. The authorities reportedly cannot rule out that the pipeline was damaged by an anchor. Balticconnector is a gas pipeline connecting the Finnish city of Inga and Estonia's Paldiski. The pipeline gives Finland access to Latvia's Incukalns underground gas storage facility.
17:39 GMT 18.10.2023 (Updated: 17:46 GMT 18.10.2023)
