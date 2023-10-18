https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/us-lawmakers-advised-to-use-underground-tunnels-amid-palestine-israel-conflict-protest---reports-1114297111.html
US Lawmakers Advised to Use Underground Tunnels Amid Palestine-Israel Conflict Protest - Reports
US Lawmakers Advised to Use Underground Tunnels Amid Palestine-Israel Conflict Protest - Reports
US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Wednesday that US Capitol police has advised lawmakers to stay inside Congress and use the underground tunnels during a protest against the Israel-Hamas war.
2023-10-18T17:09+0000
2023-10-18T17:09+0000
2023-10-18T17:09+0000
americas
us
marjorie taylor greene
us congress
us police
us capitol police (uscp)
capitol police
biden administration
joe biden
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110640933_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f393a0cfd28cc5a425c2a1a85bb9c396.jpg
"Last night Cap[itol] Police put up bike racks because of expected pro-Palestinian protest today and intel[ligence] that members of Congress will be targeted. They told us to stay inside and only use the underground tunnels," Greene said on Wednesday. Greene noted that the Biden administration wants the United States to go to war and emphasized that she stands for peace. On Tuesday night, the US Capitol police erected a fence around sections of the US Capitol in preparation for the planned protest the following day. The advocacy group Jewish Voice for Peace said via social media that they expect the protest to start on Wednesday at noon.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/very-sensitive-failure-of-bidens-israel-trip-would-be-curse-on-2024-election-campaign-1114263347.html
americas
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110640933_19:0:2750:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f4707a65619c6329adb5b123eddbf9c6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
underground tunnels, us congress, us congressmen panic, panic on the capitol hill, panic on capitol hill, protests in the us, protests in us, us support for israel, american police, us police, panicing congressmen, panicing lawmakers, panicing representatives, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
underground tunnels, us congress, us congressmen panic, panic on the capitol hill, panic on capitol hill, protests in the us, protests in us, us support for israel, american police, us police, panicing congressmen, panicing lawmakers, panicing representatives, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
US Lawmakers Advised to Use Underground Tunnels Amid Palestine-Israel Conflict Protest - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Wednesday that US Capitol police has advised lawmakers to stay inside Congress and use the underground tunnels during a protest against the Israel-Hamas war.
"Last night Cap[itol] Police put up bike racks because of expected pro-Palestinian protest today and intel[ligence] that members of Congress
will be targeted. They told us to stay inside and only use the underground tunnels," Greene said on Wednesday.
Greene noted that the Biden administration
wants the United States to go to war and emphasized that she stands for peace.
On Tuesday night, the US Capitol police erected a fence around sections of the US Capitol
in preparation for the planned protest the following day.
The advocacy group Jewish Voice for Peace said via social media that they expect the protest to start on Wednesday at noon.