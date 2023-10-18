https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/us-lawmakers-advised-to-use-underground-tunnels-amid-palestine-israel-conflict-protest---reports-1114297111.html

US Lawmakers Advised to Use Underground Tunnels Amid Palestine-Israel Conflict Protest - Reports

US Lawmakers Advised to Use Underground Tunnels Amid Palestine-Israel Conflict Protest - Reports

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Wednesday that US Capitol police has advised lawmakers to stay inside Congress and use the underground tunnels during a protest against the Israel-Hamas war.

"Last night Cap[itol] Police put up bike racks because of expected pro-Palestinian protest today and intel[ligence] that members of Congress will be targeted. They told us to stay inside and only use the underground tunnels," Greene said on Wednesday. Greene noted that the Biden administration wants the United States to go to war and emphasized that she stands for peace. On Tuesday night, the US Capitol police erected a fence around sections of the US Capitol in preparation for the planned protest the following day. The advocacy group Jewish Voice for Peace said via social media that they expect the protest to start on Wednesday at noon.

