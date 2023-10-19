LIVE UPDATES: Israel Defense Forces Strike Hezbollah's Observation Point Along Lebanon Border

Over 1,000 People Gather for Pro-Palestinian Demonstration in Denmark - Reports

More than 1,000 people took part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration near Denmark's coastal city of Aarhus on Wednesday night, Danish broadcaster DR reported.

The rally took place in the Gellerup neighborhood west of Aarhus and was peaceful for the most part, the broadcaster said, citing local police.

Several people set off fireworks and another group tried to go to Aarhus instead of marching along the planned route through the neighborhood. The police asked them to follow the rest of the demonstrators, the report added.