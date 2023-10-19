LIVE UPDATES: Israel Defense Forces Strike Hezbollah's Observation Point Along Lebanon Border

More than 500 people were killed in the bombing of the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza on Tuesday night. Palestinian authorities blamed Israeli forces for the attack, while the IDF insists that the attack was carried out by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.
On Wednesday, the IDF said its forces had returned fire after coming under a cross-border attack launched by Hezbollah. The military added that it had responded to anti-tank missiles being fired toward the Jewish settlements of Kibbutz Manara and Rosh HaNikra in Israel’s north, near the border with Lebanon, and destroyed two military posts in Lebanon as Hezbollah men prepared to fire another anti-tank missile at Israel.
The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.