International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/live-updates-israel-defense-forces-strike-hezbollahs-observation-point-along-lebanon-border-1114307620.html
LIVE UPDATES: Israel Defense Forces Strike Hezbollah's Observation Point Along Lebanon Border
LIVE UPDATES: Israel Defense Forces Strike Hezbollah's Observation Point Along Lebanon Border
Hostilities rage around Gaza Strip since October 7 when Palestinian militant organization Hamas launched a ‘surprise attack’ on Israel, firing thousands of missiles and attacking IDF forces
2023-10-19T04:49+0000
2023-10-19T04:49+0000
world
israel
lebanon
palestine
israel defense forces (idf)
hezbollah
middle east
hamas
palestine-israel conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114307463_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_75fc325ff9e86af2a6094d594f9fedaa.jpg
israel
lebanon
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114307463_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b07eaf4cf40b87881c5b35f695ee026d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hamas, palestine-israel conflict, gaza strip crisis, hamas, israel army
hamas, palestine-israel conflict, gaza strip crisis, hamas, israel army
Palestinians walk past the Al Nuseirat Bakery, destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in Nusseirat refugee camp Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Israel Defense Forces Strike Hezbollah's Observation Point Along Lebanon Border

04:49 GMT 19.10.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
On October 7, Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise rocket and troop attack on Israel. The Israeli government declared a state of war and responded with retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip, damaging urban infrastructure and killing civilians.
More than 500 people were killed in the bombing of the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza on Tuesday night. Palestinian authorities blamed Israeli forces for the attack, while the IDF insists that the attack was carried out by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.
On Wednesday, the IDF said its forces had returned fire after coming under a cross-border attack launched by Hezbollah. The military added that it had responded to anti-tank missiles being fired toward the Jewish settlements of Kibbutz Manara and Rosh HaNikra in Israel’s north, near the border with Lebanon, and destroyed two military posts in Lebanon as Hezbollah men prepared to fire another anti-tank missile at Israel.
The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
06:52 GMT 19.10.2023
Over 1,000 People Gather for Pro-Palestinian Demonstration in Denmark - Reports
More than 1,000 people took part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration near Denmark's coastal city of Aarhus on Wednesday night, Danish broadcaster DR reported.
The rally took place in the Gellerup neighborhood west of Aarhus and was peaceful for the most part, the broadcaster said, citing local police.
Several people set off fireworks and another group tried to go to Aarhus instead of marching along the planned route through the neighborhood. The police asked them to follow the rest of the demonstrators, the report added.
06:38 GMT 19.10.2023
Assault on Gaza Hospital Raises Grave Humanitarian Concerns
06:08 GMT 19.10.2023
UK Prime Minister Sunak Arrives in Israel - Reports
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has arrived in Israel amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, UK media reported on Thursday.
The prime minister is set to meet with the Israeli leadership and then travel to other regional capitals as part of measures to prevent further escalation of the conflict, UK media reported.
05:46 GMT 19.10.2023
A US Patriot missile defence system is pictured at the Hatzor Airforce Base in Israel on March 8, 2018. - - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2023
World
US Army Too Weak to Win War in Middle East, Says Tucker Carlson
05:45 GMT
05:44 GMT 19.10.2023
Hospitals in Gaza are Running Out of Medical Supplies and Unable to Provide Adequate Treatment to Wounded - Director
05:32 GMT 19.10.2023
Biden to Address Nation Thursday on Palestinian-Israeli and Ukrainian Conflicts
05:25 GMT 19.10.2023
Confrontation With Hamas Will Take Months, Reconstruction Will Take Years - Former Israeli Defense Minister
05:08 GMT 19.10.2023
Israeli Fighter Jets Struck Head of Military Branch of Palestinian Popular Resistance Committees
Israeli army fighter jets struck the head of the military branch of the Palestinian Popular Resistance Committees, a coalition of a number of armed Palestinian groups, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.
"IDF fighter jets, based on ISA intelligence, struck the head of the military branch of the "Popular Resistance Committees" terror organization in Rafah, Rafat Harb Hussein Abu Hilal," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
Additionally, the IDF said that they had stricken hundreds of Hamas facilities over the past day, including "anti-tank missile launching posts, terror tunnel shafts, intelligence infrastructure, and additional command centers."
04:57 GMT 19.10.2023
Russia's Ministry of Emergencies Will Deliver 27 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Population of Gaza Strip
The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said early Thursday that its Il-76 plane will deliver 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the populations of the Gaza Strip.
"Russia's EMERCOM will deliver 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the population of the Gaza Strip ... Russian EMERCOM's Il-76 special aircraft has departed from Moscow Ramenskoye Airport to El Arish International Airport in Egypt," the ministry said on Telegram.
The ministry added that the assistance package, which included flour, sugar, rice and pasta, has been organized on the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government.
Russia's humanitarian aid will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society for further delivery to the Gaza Strip.
04:49 GMT 19.10.2023
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Comments on Palestinian-Israeli Conflict
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала