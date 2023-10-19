https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/russias-rushydro-says-ready-to-take-part-in-myanmar-hydroelectricity-projects-1114331793.html
Russia’s RusHydro Says Ready to Take Part in Myanmar Hydroelectricity Projects
2023-10-19T17:43+0000
2023-10-19T17:43+0000
2023-10-19T17:44+0000
The parties also agreed on meeting in Myanmar to discuss the scale of RusHydro's participation in Myanmar's projects, according to the company. RusHydro is the second-largest hydroelectricity company in Russia. Installed electricity generation capacity of the company's power plants reaches 38.4 gigawatt.
russia
myanmar
Russia's RusHydro Says Ready to Take Part in Myanmar Hydroelectricity Projects
17:43 GMT 19.10.2023 (Updated: 17:44 GMT 19.10.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian hydroelectricity company RusHydro said on Thursday it is interested in providing engineering services to Myanmar for various projects including Nam Lang and Middle Paunglaung hydroelectric power plants construction.
delegation led by Electric Power Minister Nyan Tun visited the Zagorskaya pumped storage plant (PSPP) located near Moscow to adopt best practices in use and maintenance of PSPPs.
"Russia and Myanmar are closely cooperating on energy these days. The Russian side voiced readiness to intensify the work in Myanmar in terms of providing engineering services within hydroenergetics for projects planned in the country, which include Shweli 3 hydroelectric power plant (1,000 MW), Nam Lang hydroelectric power plant (210 MW) and Middle Paunglaung hydroelectric power plant (166 MW)," RusHydro said.
RusHydro is the second-largest hydroelectricity company in Russia. Installed electricity generation capacity of the company's power plants reaches 38.4 gigawatt.