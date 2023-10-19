https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/russias-rushydro-says-ready-to-take-part-in-myanmar-hydroelectricity-projects-1114331793.html

Russia’s RusHydro Says Ready to Take Part in Myanmar Hydroelectricity Projects

Russian hydroelectricity company RusHydro said on Thursday it is interested in providing engineering services to Myanmar for various projects including Nam Lang and Middle Paunglaung hydroelectric power plants construction.

On October 13, a Myanmar delegation led by Electric Power Minister Nyan Tun visited the Zagorskaya pumped storage plant (PSPP) located near Moscow to adopt best practices in use and maintenance of PSPPs. The parties also agreed on meeting in Myanmar to discuss the scale of RusHydro’s participation in Myanmar’s projects, according to the company. RusHydro is the second-largest hydroelectricity company in Russia. Installed electricity generation capacity of the company's power plants reaches 38.4 gigawatt.

