https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/environmental-damage-from-kakhovka-hydropower-plant-destruction-may-exceed-4bln-1114075396.html

Environmental Damage From Kakhovka Hydropower Plant Destruction May Exceed $4Bln

Environmental Damage From Kakhovka Hydropower Plant Destruction May Exceed $4Bln

The environmental damage caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant could be exceeding 400 billion rubles ($4 billion), according to a preliminary estimate, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko stated on Tuesday.

2023-10-10T18:27+0000

2023-10-10T18:27+0000

2023-10-10T18:27+0000

russia

attack on novaya kakhovka dam

russia

ukraine crisis

ukrainian armed forces

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

hydroelectric power station

hydropower plant

environmental impact

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/07/1110988576_0:137:3155:1912_1920x0_80_0_0_f5ba70e99a6ca0cbba2486a2c0979ff8.jpg

The deputy prime minister stressed that the hostilities in the region prevent experts from carrying out a more accurate assessment on the ground.In August, Abramchenko instructed the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to submit proposals to the cabinet on measures to determine the impact of Kakhovka Hydropower Plant destruction on the Kherson Region. The assessment of consequences on the ground is currently impossible due to continuing hostilities in the region, Abramchenko added. According to Novaya Kakhovka city Mayor Vladimir Leontyev, the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnepr River was shelled by the Ukrainian forces overnight from June 5 to June 6. As a result of the attack, the upper part of the plant was damaged. Its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/fact-check-who-attacked-novaya-kakhovka-dam-1110946820.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/ukraine-mining-kremenchug-hydroelectric-power-plant-to-stage-provocation-against-russia--1113999184.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hydropower plant, damage estimate, damage assessment, kakhovka dam attack, nova kakhovka dam, kakhovka dam location, kakhovka reservoir water level, kakhovka dam news, kakhovka dam, kakhovka dam flood map, news about dam, news about kakhovka dam, news about kakhovka reservoir, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, who controls nova kakhovka dam, nova kakhovka dam, kakhovka dam destroyed, major dam destroyed in southern ukraine, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, nova kakhovka dam bridge, kakhovka hydroelectric dam, kakhovka dam nuclear power plant, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant