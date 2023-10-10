https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/environmental-damage-from-kakhovka-hydropower-plant-destruction-may-exceed-4bln-1114075396.html
Environmental Damage From Kakhovka Hydropower Plant Destruction May Exceed $4Bln
The environmental damage caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant could be exceeding 400 billion rubles ($4 billion), according to a preliminary estimate, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko stated on Tuesday.
The deputy prime minister stressed that the hostilities in the region prevent experts from carrying out a more accurate assessment on the ground.In August, Abramchenko instructed the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to submit proposals to the cabinet on measures to determine the impact of Kakhovka Hydropower Plant destruction on the Kherson Region. The assessment of consequences on the ground is currently impossible due to continuing hostilities in the region, Abramchenko added. According to Novaya Kakhovka city Mayor Vladimir Leontyev, the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnepr River was shelled by the Ukrainian forces overnight from June 5 to June 6. As a result of the attack, the upper part of the plant was damaged. Its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank.
ANOSINO, Moscow Region (Sputnik) - The environmental damage caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant could be exceeding 400 billion rubles ($4 billion), according to a preliminary estimate, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko stated on Tuesday.
The deputy prime minister stressed that the hostilities in the region prevent experts from carrying out a more accurate assessment on the ground.
"There have been various estimates, including figures exceeding 400 billion rubles. And this is only environmental damage, flooded areas, certainly excluding the assessment of damage done to the affected communities and economic facilities," Abramchenko told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum, which will officially kick off in Moscow on Wednesday.
In August, Abramchenko instructed the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to submit proposals to the cabinet on measures to determine the impact of Kakhovka Hydropower Plant destruction on the Kherson Region.
"Although there has been no results so far, even interim ones, we continue working on it," the deputy prime minister said.
The assessment of consequences on the ground is currently impossible due to continuing hostilities in the region
"In fact, everything is now focused on collecting initial data on natural parks and flooded areas. I think as soon as the situation on the ground allows, we will definitely complete this work," she emphasized.
According to Novaya Kakhovka city Mayor Vladimir Leontyev, the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnepr River
was shelled by the Ukrainian forces overnight from June 5 to June 6. As a result of the attack, the upper part of the plant was damaged. Its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called the destruction of the Kakhovka
plant "an act of sabotage and terror" aimed at "increasing Kiev's potential after Ukrainian troops failed to make progress in their offensive actions."