Jim Jordan Set to Fail in Third Bid to Secure US House Speakership, Voting Continues
US Congressman Jim Jordan is again set to fail to secure enough support in the House of Representatives to win the speakership in the first vote on Friday, as several Republican members continue to oppose his leadership bid.
2023-10-20T16:02+0000
House lawmakers are holding their third floor vote this week in an effort to fill the vacant speakership, after ousting Congressman Kevin McCarthy from the role earlier this month. House Republicans hold a slim majority in the lower chamber of Congress, but have failed to unify support behind Jordan, whom the conference nominated to run for the speakership. House Democrats have rallied their support around Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The House of Representatives is unable to conduct normal legislative business until they elect a new speaker. Alternatively, some lawmakers have proposed empowering speaker pro tempore Patrick McHenry, although other lawmakers have questioned the constitutionality of such a move.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congressman Jim Jordan is again set to fail to secure enough support in the House of Representatives to win the speakership in the first vote on Friday, as several Republican members continue to oppose his leadership bid.