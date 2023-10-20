https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/jim-jordan-set-to-fail-in-third-bid-to-secure-us-house-speakership-voting-continues-1114363548.html

Jim Jordan Set to Fail in Third Bid to Secure US House Speakership, Voting Continues

Jim Jordan Set to Fail in Third Bid to Secure US House Speakership, Voting Continues

US Congressman Jim Jordan is again set to fail to secure enough support in the House of Representatives to win the speakership in the first vote on Friday, as several Republican members continue to oppose his leadership bid.

2023-10-20T16:02+0000

2023-10-20T16:02+0000

2023-10-20T16:02+0000

americas

us congressman

us congress

kevin mccarthy

us

jim jordan

patrick mchenry

impasse

house speaker

democrats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114363707_0:299:3107:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ebb33c136b775165825ac9f9ce82afed.jpg

House lawmakers are holding their third floor vote this week in an effort to fill the vacant speakership, after ousting Congressman Kevin McCarthy from the role earlier this month. House Republicans hold a slim majority in the lower chamber of Congress, but have failed to unify support behind Jordan, whom the conference nominated to run for the speakership. House Democrats have rallied their support around Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The House of Representatives is unable to conduct normal legislative business until they elect a new speaker. Alternatively, some lawmakers have proposed empowering speaker pro tempore Patrick McHenry, although other lawmakers have questioned the constitutionality of such a move.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/congressman-jordans-speakership-bid-fails-in-second-us-house-floor-vote-1114298894.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

house speakership, jim jordan house speaker contender, 2024 us presidential election, 2024 democrat strategy, us, samuel house, patrick mchenry, kevin mccarthy, ed case, steve scalise, democrats, republican, republicans, house judiciary committee, who will replace speaker kevin mccarthy, democrats unite with republicans, jim jordan, will jim jordan become new house speaker, steve scalise house speaker, when will new us house speaker be elected, us bipartisan consensus