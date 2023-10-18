https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/congressman-jordans-speakership-bid-fails-in-second-us-house-floor-vote-1114298894.html
Congressman Jordan’s Speakership Bid Fails in Second US House Floor Vote
Republican US Congressman Jim Jordan’s speakership bid failed on the second floor vote to elect a new speaker, after 22 House Republicans split from the rest of the party to back alternative candidates on Wednesday.
The 22 House Republicans cast votes for candidates including Congressman Kevin McCarthy, whom lawmakers ousted from the leadership role earlier this month. Jordan must receive 217 votes to win the speakership; House Republicans hold a narrow 221-212 majority. On Tuesday, just 20 House Republicans cast votes against Jordan. House Democrats have united behind Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries during both floor votes, winning him a plurality each time. The House of Representatives is unable to conduct normal legislative business until it elects a new speaker or empowers temporary speaker pro tempore Patrick McHenry.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican US Congressman Jim Jordan’s speakership bid failed on the second floor vote to elect a new speaker, after 22 House Republicans split from the rest of the party to back alternative candidates on Wednesday.