LIVE UPDATES: Adoption of Russia's Draft Resolution by UNSC Could've Prevented Gaza Hospital Strike

On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack from Gaza into Israel, breaching the border and killing and capturing people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.
On Tuesday, a missile hit the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, causing a massive blast in which almost 500 people died, according to the Health Ministry of Gaza. Palestinian group Hamas blamed the explosion on an Israeli airstrike. The Israel Defense Forces said that the hospital had been hit by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.
Fighting erupted along the Israeli-Lebanese border after Hamas' deadly attack, prompting fears that Lebanese armed group Hezbollah could join the conflict.
The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.