International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/live-updates-russian-draft-adoption-by-unsc-could-have-prevented-strike-on-gaza-hospital---moscow-1114342522.html
LIVE UPDATES: Adoption of Russia's Draft Resolution by UNSC Could've Prevented Gaza Hospital Strike
LIVE UPDATES: Adoption of Russia's Draft Resolution by UNSC Could've Prevented Gaza Hospital Strike
Hostilities rage around Gaza Strip since October 7 when Palestinian militant organization Hamas launched a ‘surprise attack’ on Israel, firing thousands of missiles and attacking IDF forces
2023-10-20T05:12+0000
2023-10-20T05:16+0000
world
israeli-palestinian conflict
gaza
israel
gaza strip
israel defense forces (idf)
hamas
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114309798_0:149:3114:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_02334179add7d770c313c87381960fc3.jpg
gaza
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114309798_192:0:2923:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_be1f44220c3cc1dc634e9c01508694c5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hamas, palestine-israel conflict, gaza strip crisis, hamas, israel army
hamas, palestine-israel conflict, gaza strip crisis, hamas, israel army
Palestinians look at the site of the explosion at al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Adoption of Russia's Draft Resolution by UNSC Could've Prevented Gaza Hospital Strike

05:12 GMT 20.10.2023 (Updated: 05:16 GMT 20.10.2023)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack from Gaza into Israel, breaching the border and killing and capturing people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.
On Tuesday, a missile hit the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, causing a massive blast in which almost 500 people died, according to the Health Ministry of Gaza. Palestinian group Hamas blamed the explosion on an Israeli airstrike. The Israel Defense Forces said that the hospital had been hit by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.
Fighting erupted along the Israeli-Lebanese border after Hamas' deadly attack, prompting fears that Lebanese armed group Hezbollah could join the conflict.
The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:12 GMT 20.10.2023
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Washington, about the war in Israel and Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2023
Americas
Biden Excuses Push for Israel, Ukraine Aid as Matter of ‘National Security’ in Rare Address
03:45 GMT
05:11 GMT 20.10.2023
Israeli Bombing of Schools and Hospitals in Gaza Strip Are Crimes Against Humanity - UN Special Experts
05:10 GMT 20.10.2023
A man walks with salvaged items past destroyed vehicles at the site of the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza on October 18, 2023 in the aftermath of an overnight strike there. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2023
World
Adoption of Russia's Draft Resolution by UNSC Could've Prevented Gaza Hospital Strike - Moscow
04:26 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала