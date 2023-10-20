https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/watch-russian-signal-troops-ensure-military-communication-1114353777.html

Watch Russian Signal Troops Ensure Military Communication

Watch Russian Signal Troops Ensure Military Communication

Signal Communication Troops Day is celebrated every year in the Russian Army on October 20. For more than 100 years, since its foundation in 1919, signalmen ensure seamless communication in the most challenging conditions, playing a pivotal role in the special military operation.

2023-10-20T13:45+0000

2023-10-20T13:45+0000

2023-10-20T13:45+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

ukraine

ukraine crisis

russia

military & intelligence

mobile communication complex

russian army

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114354336_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9782d954c10c5e1b11147572cbc58a2c.png

The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Signal Communications Troops performing tasks in the special operation zone on their annual professional holiday.Throughout the course of Russia's special operation, the significance of signal forces becomes paramount. They provide a lifeline of modern communications, including secure satellite, radio relay, mobile, and radio communications, maintaining constant connectivity for command and control. Their work ensures that orders can be transmitted without interruption, allowing for efficient decision-making in high-pressure situations. The dedication of these servicemen is evident as they work tirelessly around the clock, regardless of weather conditions. Their efforts have been recognized with state awards and departmental insignia, highlighting their vital contribution to the armed forces. Since the launch of the special operation, more than 2,000 signal soldiers have been honored with awards. In essence, signal servicemen are the lynchpin that ensure the operational effectiveness and success of Russia's military endeavors.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Watch Russian Signal Troops Ensure Military Communication Watch Russian Signal Troops Ensure Military Communication 2023-10-20T13:45+0000 true PT0M55S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

signal communications troops, signal troops, signal troops day, signal troops holiday, russian signal troops, signal forces, russian signal, army communication, army communications, communication lines, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukrainian crisis