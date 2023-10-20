International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Signal Troops Ensure Military Communication
Watch Russian Signal Troops Ensure Military Communication
Signal Communication Troops Day is celebrated every year in the Russian Army on October 20. For more than 100 years, since its foundation in 1919, signalmen ensure seamless communication in the most challenging conditions, playing a pivotal role in the special military operation.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Signal Communications Troops performing tasks in the special operation zone on their annual professional holiday.Throughout the course of Russia's special operation, the significance of signal forces becomes paramount. They provide a lifeline of modern communications, including secure satellite, radio relay, mobile, and radio communications, maintaining constant connectivity for command and control. Their work ensures that orders can be transmitted without interruption, allowing for efficient decision-making in high-pressure situations. The dedication of these servicemen is evident as they work tirelessly around the clock, regardless of weather conditions. Their efforts have been recognized with state awards and departmental insignia, highlighting their vital contribution to the armed forces. Since the launch of the special operation, more than 2,000 signal soldiers have been honored with awards. In essence, signal servicemen are the lynchpin that ensure the operational effectiveness and success of Russia's military endeavors.
13:45 GMT 20.10.2023
Signal Communication Troops Day is celebrated every year in the Russian Army on October 20. For more than 100 years, since its foundation in 1919, signalmen ensure seamless communication in the most challenging conditions, playing a pivotal role in the special military operation.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Signal Communications Troops performing tasks in the special operation zone on their annual professional holiday.
Throughout the course of Russia's special operation, the significance of signal forces becomes paramount. They provide a lifeline of modern communications, including secure satellite, radio relay, mobile, and radio communications, maintaining constant connectivity for command and control. Their work ensures that orders can be transmitted without interruption, allowing for efficient decision-making in high-pressure situations.
The dedication of these servicemen is evident as they work tirelessly around the clock, regardless of weather conditions. Their efforts have been recognized with state awards and departmental insignia, highlighting their vital contribution to the armed forces.
Since the launch of the special operation, more than 2,000 signal soldiers have been honored with awards. In essence, signal servicemen are the lynchpin that ensure the operational effectiveness and success of Russia's military endeavors.
