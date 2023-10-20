https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/watch-russian-signal-troops-ensure-military-communication-1114353777.html
Watch Russian Signal Troops Ensure Military Communication
Watch Russian Signal Troops Ensure Military Communication
Signal Communication Troops Day is celebrated every year in the Russian Army on October 20. For more than 100 years, since its foundation in 1919, signalmen ensure seamless communication in the most challenging conditions, playing a pivotal role in the special military operation.
2023-10-20T13:45+0000
2023-10-20T13:45+0000
2023-10-20T13:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukraine
ukraine crisis
russia
military & intelligence
mobile communication complex
russian army
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114354336_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9782d954c10c5e1b11147572cbc58a2c.png
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Signal Communications Troops performing tasks in the special operation zone on their annual professional holiday.Throughout the course of Russia's special operation, the significance of signal forces becomes paramount. They provide a lifeline of modern communications, including secure satellite, radio relay, mobile, and radio communications, maintaining constant connectivity for command and control. Their work ensures that orders can be transmitted without interruption, allowing for efficient decision-making in high-pressure situations. The dedication of these servicemen is evident as they work tirelessly around the clock, regardless of weather conditions. Their efforts have been recognized with state awards and departmental insignia, highlighting their vital contribution to the armed forces. Since the launch of the special operation, more than 2,000 signal soldiers have been honored with awards. In essence, signal servicemen are the lynchpin that ensure the operational effectiveness and success of Russia's military endeavors.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114354336_162:0:1602:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_45379dd4e59031a0b0e0535f2d4485c6.png
Watch Russian Signal Troops Ensure Military Communication
Watch Russian Signal Troops Ensure Military Communication
2023-10-20T13:45+0000
true
PT0M55S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
signal communications troops, signal troops, signal troops day, signal troops holiday, russian signal troops, signal forces, russian signal, army communication, army communications, communication lines, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukrainian crisis
signal communications troops, signal troops, signal troops day, signal troops holiday, russian signal troops, signal forces, russian signal, army communication, army communications, communication lines, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukrainian crisis
Watch Russian Signal Troops Ensure Military Communication
Signal Communication Troops Day is celebrated every year in the Russian Army on October 20. For more than 100 years, since its foundation in 1919, signalmen ensure seamless communication in the most challenging conditions, playing a pivotal role in the special military operation.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Signal Communications Troops performing tasks in the special operation zone
on their annual professional holiday.
Throughout the course of Russia's special operation, the significance of signal forces becomes paramount. They provide a lifeline of modern communications, including secure satellite
, radio relay, mobile, and radio communications, maintaining constant connectivity for command and control. Their work ensures that orders
can be transmitted without interruption, allowing for efficient decision-making in high-pressure situations.
The dedication of these servicemen is evident as they work tirelessly around the clock, regardless of weather conditions
. Their efforts have been recognized with state awards and departmental insignia, highlighting their vital contribution to the armed forces.
Since the launch of the special operation, more than 2,000 signal soldiers have been honored with awards. In essence, signal servicemen are the lynchpin that ensure the operational effectiveness and success of Russia's military endeavors.