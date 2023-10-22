https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/begging-for-more-money-internet-scoffs-at-zelenskys-peace-meeting-on-ukraine-1114403648.html

'Begging For More Money?' Internet Scoffs at Zelensky’s ‘Peace’ Meeting on Ukraine

Internet users have swarmed on X social media platform to ridicule Volodymyr Zelensky’s so-called ‘peace” meeting in Malta.

Internet users have swarmed on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to weigh in on Volodymyr Zelensky’s much-touted so-called "peace" meeting in Malta. Netizens questioned whether Zelensky actually knew “what peace means,“ and asked if Russia would be invited.Earlier, sources were cited by a Ukrainian media outlet as saying that the next meeting to discuss Ukraine’s so-called “Peace Formula” would be held in Malta in late October. The Office of the President of Ukraine reportedly expected diplomatic representatives from more than 50 nations to attend the meeting. The Ukrainian President had gone on X (formerly Twitter) to praise the purportedly active preparations for the forthcoming meeting in Malta. “Many influential nations from all across the world will be present. The number of participants is growing by the day, with more than 50 states already expected to attend,” wrote Zelensky.However, internet users were more than skeptical. Many ridiculed any sort of alleged “peace” talks that did not involve Moscow, emphasizing that Russia was “probably the best country to be there.”As to the states that were ostensibly to be represented at the talks, people commented that they hoped these were not the same countries “that encourage you, support you and finance the war, because then soon there will be no peace!”Others pointed to the raging Palestine-Israel conflict, saying that a miffed Zelensky was probably worried lest the conflagration take attention away from the continuing NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.At this point other internet users speculated that “the money is running out from the USA.”Quite a few on the internet mentioned the botched Ukrainian counteroffensive, which has witnessed huge losses in manpower and ordnance, despite the billions' worth of NATO weapons funneled to the Kiev regime.The thread on X (formerly Twitter) came days after the administration of US President Joe Biden asked Congress for $106 billion in funding to allow Washington to continue supporting its allies in three separate global flashpoints: Ukraine, Israel and Asia. The speech to the nation from the Oval Office on Thursday night, pledging to send an emergency budget request to Congress to secure the supplementary funding, referred to further assistance funneled to the Kiev regime as a "smart investment" that would pay dividends for future generations.As for talks, Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for negotiations, but Kiev has introduced a ban on them at a legislative level. Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine but will not consider any proposals of a ceasefire, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the UN General Assembly in September."Yes, we are ready for negotiations [on Ukraine]. But we will not consider any proposals for a ceasefire because the one time we did consider it, you deceived us," Lavrov said. Speaking about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's 10-point "Peace Formula", Sergey Lavrov noted it is not remotely realistic, although the West regards it as the only basis for peace in Ukraine.He added: "We are guided by the ugly reality, and it is such that Zelensky and everyone who leads him from Washington, London and Brussels firmly says with one voice, 'There is no other basis for peace other than Zelensky's formula.' And Zelensky's formula, I don't even know, you can describe it in different ways, but it is absolutely not realizable, and everyone understands this."

