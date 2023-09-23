https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/zelenskys-peace-formula-cannot-be-fulfilled---russian-foreign-minister-lavrov--1113613431.html
Russia Ready for Talks on Ukraine, But Will Not Consider Ceasefire Proposals - Russian FM Lavrov
Russia Ready for Talks on Ukraine, But Will Not Consider Ceasefire Proposals - Russian FM Lavrov
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's 10-point "peace formula" is absolutely not realizable, although the West regards it as the only basis for peace in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.
2023-09-23T17:28+0000
2023-09-23T17:28+0000
2023-09-23T17:50+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
sergey lavrov
ukraine
russia
un general assembly
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113613908_0:0:3062:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_e1523454a8e7e0829d452deee1e4055c.jpg
"Yes, we are ready for negotiations [on Ukraine]. But we will not consider any proposals for a ceasefire because once we considered it, you deceived us," Lavrov told reporters after his address at the UN General Assembly.Speaking about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's 10-point "peace formula", Sergey Lavrov said it is absolutely not realizable, although the West regards it as the only basis for peace in Ukraine."We are guided by the ugly reality, and it is such that Zelensky and everyone who leads him from Washington, London and Brussels firmly say with one voice, 'There is no other basis for peace other than Zelensky's formula.' And Zelensky's formula, I don't even know, you can describe it in different ways, but it is absolutely not realizable, and everyone understands this," Lavrov told a press conference after his address at the UN General Assembly. No one in the West wants to seriously show their understanding of the Ukraine crisis, the top Russian diplomat said, adding that "since they want to resolve the issue on the battlefield, it will be [resolved] on the battlefield."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/kiev-fails-to-attract-neutral-countries-to-implement-its-peace-formula---russias-un-envoy-1113443519.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113613908_196:0:2927:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e54fbd42f7c6a309136730c672f2170.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
volodymyr zelensky, zelensky peace formula, sergey lavrov, un general assembly
volodymyr zelensky, zelensky peace formula, sergey lavrov, un general assembly
Russia Ready for Talks on Ukraine, But Will Not Consider Ceasefire Proposals - Russian FM Lavrov
17:28 GMT 23.09.2023 (Updated: 17:50 GMT 23.09.2023)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine but will not consider any proposals of a ceasefire, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.
"Yes, we are ready for negotiations [on Ukraine]. But we will not consider any proposals for a ceasefire because once we considered it, you deceived us," Lavrov told reporters after his address
at the UN General Assembly.
Speaking about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's 10-point "peace formula", Sergey Lavrov said it is absolutely not realizable, although the West regards it as the only basis for peace in Ukraine.
"We are guided by the ugly reality, and it is such that Zelensky and everyone who leads him from Washington, London and Brussels firmly say with one voice, 'There is no other basis for peace other than Zelensky's formula
.' And Zelensky's formula, I don't even know, you can describe it in different ways, but it is absolutely not realizable, and everyone understands this," Lavrov told a press conference after his address at the UN General Assembly
.
No one in the West wants to seriously show their understanding of the Ukraine crisis, the top Russian diplomat said, adding that "since they want to resolve the issue on the battlefield, it will be [resolved] on the battlefield."