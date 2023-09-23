https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/zelenskys-peace-formula-cannot-be-fulfilled---russian-foreign-minister-lavrov--1113613431.html

Russia Ready for Talks on Ukraine, But Will Not Consider Ceasefire Proposals - Russian FM Lavrov

Russia Ready for Talks on Ukraine, But Will Not Consider Ceasefire Proposals - Russian FM Lavrov

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's 10-point "peace formula" is absolutely not realizable, although the West regards it as the only basis for peace in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

2023-09-23T17:28+0000

2023-09-23T17:28+0000

2023-09-23T17:50+0000

world

volodymyr zelensky

sergey lavrov

ukraine

russia

un general assembly

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113613908_0:0:3062:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_e1523454a8e7e0829d452deee1e4055c.jpg

"Yes, we are ready for negotiations [on Ukraine]. But we will not consider any proposals for a ceasefire because once we considered it, you deceived us," Lavrov told reporters after his address at the UN General Assembly.Speaking about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's 10-point "peace formula", Sergey Lavrov said it is absolutely not realizable, although the West regards it as the only basis for peace in Ukraine."We are guided by the ugly reality, and it is such that Zelensky and everyone who leads him from Washington, London and Brussels firmly say with one voice, 'There is no other basis for peace other than Zelensky's formula.' And Zelensky's formula, I don't even know, you can describe it in different ways, but it is absolutely not realizable, and everyone understands this," Lavrov told a press conference after his address at the UN General Assembly. No one in the West wants to seriously show their understanding of the Ukraine crisis, the top Russian diplomat said, adding that "since they want to resolve the issue on the battlefield, it will be [resolved] on the battlefield."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/kiev-fails-to-attract-neutral-countries-to-implement-its-peace-formula---russias-un-envoy-1113443519.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

volodymyr zelensky, zelensky peace formula, sergey lavrov, un general assembly