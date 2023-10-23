https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/overall-ukrainian-troops-lose-thousands-of-military-equipment-1114427874.html
Overall Ukrainian Troops Lose Thousands of Military Equipment
The Russian armed forces have repelled 16 attacks by the Ukrainian military in the Zaporozhye and Kupyansk directions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Tens of thousands of pieces of AFU equipment destroyed by Russian Forces during SWO - watch russian forces equipment in kombat action
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have repelled 16 attacks by the Ukrainian military in the Zaporozhye and Kupyansk directions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Tens of thousands of pieces of AFU equipment destroyed by Russian Forces during SWO - watch russian forces equipment in kombat action
"In the Zaporozhye direction
, units of the Russian group of troops, with the support of aviation and artillery fire, repelled seven attacks by assault groups of the 82nd airborne assault brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine in the area of the settlement of Rabotino
in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said.
Ukraine lost 80 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction and another 195 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction
, the ministry added.
Russia repelled 12 attacks by Ukraine in the Krasny Liman direction and Kiev lost up to 480 soldiers, in the South Donetsk direction
Ukraine lost up to 160 service people, and Ukraine lost
up to 165 soldiers, the ministry said.
A total of 508 aircraft, 253 helicopters, 8,176 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), 441 anti-aircraft missile systems, 12,882 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles
, 1,169 multiple rocket launchers (MLR), 6,853 field artillery and mortars, as well as 14,583 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed by Russia's forces since the onset of the special military operation
.