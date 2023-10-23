https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/overall-ukrainian-troops-lose-thousands-of-military-equipment-1114427874.html

Overall Ukrainian Troops Lose Thousands of Military Equipment

Overall Ukrainian Troops Lose Thousands of Military Equipment

The Russian armed forces have repelled 16 attacks by the Ukrainian military in the Zaporozhye and Kupyansk directions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2023-10-23T14:41+0000

2023-10-23T14:41+0000

2023-10-23T14:41+0000

video

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

ukraine crisis

russian forces

russian military

russian army

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100446304_0:131:2501:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_a7a532a4dfd0b9168ea897069bb4aedf.jpg

Tens of thousands of pieces of AFU equipment destroyed by Russian Forces during SWO - watch russian forces equipment in kombat action"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian group of troops, with the support of aviation and artillery fire, repelled seven attacks by assault groups of the 82nd airborne assault brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine in the area of the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said. Ukraine lost 80 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction and another 195 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction, the ministry added. Russia repelled 12 attacks by Ukraine in the Krasny Liman direction and Kiev lost up to 480 soldiers, in the South Donetsk direction Ukraine lost up to 160 service people, and Ukraine lost up to 165 soldiers, the ministry said.A total of 508 aircraft, 253 helicopters, 8,176 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), 441 anti-aircraft missile systems, 12,882 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,169 multiple rocket launchers (MLR), 6,853 field artillery and mortars, as well as 14,583 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed by Russia's forces since the onset of the special military operation.

russia

ukraine

zaporozhye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zaporizhzhia, zaporizhzhia region, zaporizhzhia direction, zaporozhye direction, zaporozhye, zaporozhye region, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, kupyansk direction, krasny liman, south donetsk