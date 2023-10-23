https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/russian-defense-ministry-deploys-new-surgically-precise-solntsepyok-flamethrower-1114421520.html

Russian Defense Ministry Deploys New, Surgically-Precise 'Solntsepyok' Flamethrower

According to the Russian Defense Ministry's social media account, the crews responsible for operating the TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems within the Air Assault Forces have implemented advanced software solutions to enhance their firing precision.

2023-10-23

2023-10-23T12:15+0000

2023-10-23T12:15+0000

"The control and adjustment of targets is performed by unmanned aerial vehicle calculations, which transmit real-time strike results to the command post," the department said.The Defense Ministry also stated that the Solntsepyok units of the Novorossiysk Guards Mountain Air Assault Division are providing support for the airborne assault units during active defense operations near Verbovoye on the Zaporozhye front.The flamethrower unit's commander, who goes by the code name "Flame," explained that his mission was to eliminate enemy infantry hiding in bunkers. The crew quickly moved into position and delivered a devastating strike."After our operation, the enemy has no chance of emerging from their shelters unscathed," the commander assured.The TOS-1A Solntsepyok is a tank-mounted flamethrower system in service with the Russian Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops. It uses unguided 220-millimeter rocket projectiles with thermobaric warheads to destroy enemy personnel, equipment and fortifications through volumetric explosions. The launcher can hold up to 24 rounds, covering an area of up to 40,000 square meters. A full salvo takes only six seconds. It has a range of 400 meters to six kilometers and a road range of 550 kilometers. The crew consists of three persons.In early October, a Ukrainian soldier captured near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) described the Solntsepyok as the most terrifying weapon. While he admitted that he had not personally experienced a TOS-1A attack, he had witnessed its aftermath.

