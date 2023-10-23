https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/us-urges-israel-to-defer-gaza-ground-offensive---report-1114417909.html

US Urges Israel to Defer Gaza Ground Offensive - Report

US Urges Israel to Defer Gaza Ground Offensive - Report

Tel Aviv has repeatedly promised a full-blown ground invasion of Gaza to root out Hamas in the wake of the Palestinian militant group’s surprise attack against the Jewish state in early October.

2023-10-23T09:58+0000

2023-10-23T09:58+0000

2023-10-23T09:58+0000

world

us

israel

palestine

palestine-israel conflict

offensive

invasion

hamas

aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/17/1114417748_0:0:3100:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_d40103b0451beccb995845d022206281.jpg

Washington wants Israel to delay its ground offensive into the Gaza Strip in order to buy time for talks on hostages and to allow more humanitarian aid into the territory, unnamed US sources were quoted as saying by an American newspaper.The sources claimed that the “fast-moving events” since the Palestinian militant group Hamas freed two American women last week “have spurred the Biden administration to more urgently suggest that the Israelis allow time to negotiate the release of 212 other hostages.”When asked if the United States was requesting Tel Aviv to postpone the ground offensive, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken evaded giving a direct response.He spoke as Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited troops on the Gaza border, saying they "see Gaza now from a distance" and "will soon see it from inside".“I am tasked with leading us to victory. We will be precise and forceful, and we will keep going until we fulfil our mission,” Gallant said, voicing “confidence ahead of the next stage [of Israel’s current military operation], which will come soon.”In another development, Hamas said Saturday that it planned to release two more hostages on "humanitarian grounds," but the Israeli side reportedly rejected the offer.The first of two convoys of humanitarian aid has now arrived in the Palestinian enclave, with the White House claiming that Israel had agreed "that there will now be a continued flow of this critical assistance."The UN says 100 trucks a day are needed to meet the needs of Gaza's 2.4 million people. Nearly half of them have reportedly been displaced by Israel's bombing campaign. UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza was "another small glimmer of hope for the millions of people in desperate need of humanitarian assistance. But they need more, much more.Israel earlier announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off electricity, food, water, and gas supplies to the Palestinian enclave, as part of Tel Aviv’s military operation Swords of Iron. The operation came in response to Hamas launching a surprise large-scale rocket attack on Israel from Gaza on October 7, prompting the Jewish state to declare a state of war and launch retaliatory strikes. More than 1,400 Israelis and at least 4,651 Palestinians have already been killed in the hostilities.

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

israel's total blockade of the gaza strip, escalation of palestine-israel conflict, arrival of humanitarian aid in gaza