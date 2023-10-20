https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/hamas-claims-to-have-destroyed-israeli-merkava-iv-tank-1114360991.html

Hamas Claims to Have Destroyed Israeli Merkava IV Tank

Hamas Claims to Have Destroyed Israeli Merkava IV Tank

The Gaza-based Palestinian militant group Hamas has published a clip showing allegedly an Israeli Merkava IV tank destruction. Hamas supposedly employed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to bomb the tank with a Rocket-Propelled Grenade 7 (RPG-7 grenade).

2023-10-20T16:43+0000

2023-10-20T16:43+0000

2023-10-20T16:43+0000

israel defense forces (idf)

hamas

rpg-7

palestinians

israel

middle east

merkava tank

israel-gaza conflict

palestine

palestine-israel conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114362153_0:0:960:540_1920x0_80_0_0_1e0385c80c6939ac356ffc8500cb529b.png

According to Hamas, the group has destroyed almost 10% of Israel's tank fleet, while in total, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) allegedly has about 500 Merkava III and IV models in service. Based on data provided by Hamas, there are only 450 tanks left.Hamas has managed to pose a threat to Israeli tanks, including the Merkava III and IV models, through a combination of tactics and weaponry. Tactics Hamas militants have been known to use RPG-7s to target Israeli tanks. Rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) are portable anti-tank weapons that can penetrate tank armor when fired from relatively short distances. They are often used in ambush-style attacks, where Hamas fighters get close enough to tanks to increase their chances of a successful hit. Over time, Hamas has developed improved tactics for targeting Israeli tanks. This includes the use of drones, which are capable of bombing tanks, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to disrupt tank movement and create ambush opportunities, as well as adapting to the vehicles' vulnerabilities. Tank VulnerabilitiesIn the context of urban warfare, where much of the conflict between Hamas and Israel is taking place, tanks like the Merkava face challenges due to narrow streets and buildings that limit their maneuverability, making them more susceptible to ambushes.Merkava tanks, while formidable, can be vulnerable to attacks from the air and at close range, where their main cannons may have limited effectiveness. Hamas militants often exploit this by getting close enough to tanks or sending drones to target their weaker points.On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory, firing a barrage of rockets and catching the IDF off guard. Rgw Israeli government launched operation Swords of Iron and invoked Article 40 of the Basic Law, which de facto constitutes a declaration of war.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/what-is-israels-merkava-iv-tank-that-ukraine-wanted-and-hamas-destroyed-1114074692.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

merkava, hamas, merkava tank, israeli tank, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military